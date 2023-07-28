KEY POINTS Jisoo's "Flower" is YouTube's most-viewed K-Pop music video released in 2023

"Flower's" views are almost twice as many as those of the second music video on the list

Three songs on the list made it to Rolling Stone's "The Best Songs of 2023 So Far" list

One of the milestones K-Pop fans like to celebrate is the impressive numbers their idols' music videos achieve in terms of views.

On Wednesday, About Music YT – an online source for all things music – posted a list of the seven most-viewed K-Pop music videos on YouTube released in 2023.

The seven K-Pop music videos that made it to the list were released from January to May this year. Check them out below:

7.

FIFTY FIFTY'S "Cupid"

The music video for FIFTY FIFTY's hit song "Cupid," which premiered in February, has gained over 113.83 million views on YouTube as of press time.

Though it hasn't been a year since the girl group's debut in November 2022, its song "Cupid" has achieved a "breakout smash," according to Forbes.

"Cupid" was also named as one of the four K-Pop songs – and the 27th best song among the 74 selected songs – included in Rolling Stone's list of "The Best Songs of 2023 So Far."

6.

Taeyang's "VIBE" feat. BTS' Jimin

Coming in as the sixth most-viewed K-Pop music video released in 2023 is Taeyang's "VIBE" featuring Jimin of BTS.

"VIBE" was released in January as the pre-release single from Taeyang's second EP, "Down to Earth." Since its premiere, the music video for "VIBE" has gained over 116.72 million views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, the song won first place on the Jan. 19 episode of "M Countdown." Taeyang's collaboration song with Jimin debuted at No. 76 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated Jan. 28.

It also debuted at No. 1 on World Digital Song Sales and No. 2 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales chart and in the top 10 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey, according to Billboard.

5.

Tomorrow X Together's "Sugar Rush Ride"

In January, the fourth-generation boy group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) released its fifth EP, "The Name Chapter: Temptation."

The music video for the album's lead single, "Sugar Rush Ride," which tells the story of a boy who falls deep into temptation, has gained over 121.95 views on YouTube since its premiere.

"Sugar Rush Ride" also gave TXT four music show wins: two "M Countdown" wins, one "Music Bank" win and one "Inkigayo" win.

4.

I'VE's "I Am"

I'VE's music video for "I Am," the lead single from the group's first studio album, premiered in April and has since gained 133.29 million views.

The music video showed the six members of I'VE on a luxurious trip, flying on a private jet, dancing inside a lavish mansion and showing off their luxury items.

The song "I Am" also reportedly gave the girl group nine music show wins from "The Show," "M Countdown," "Music Bank" and "Inkigayo."

3.

NewJeans' "OMG"

"OMG" is the lead single of South Korean girl group NewJeans' first single album of the same name. It was released on Jan. 2.

Of the K-Pop music videos released in 2023 so far, NewJeans' "OMG" ranked third most-viewed music video with over 141.54 million views on YouTube.

Aside from impressive music video views and remarkable Billboard chart entries, "OMG" by NewJeans was also hailed as one of the four K-Pop songs that landed Rolling Stone's "The Best Songs of 2023 So Far" list.

Not only that, "OMG," which was described by Rolling Stone contributor Maura Johnston as "a pristine pop song with a glowing — and glowed-up — heart at its core," also ranked the highest among the four K-pop songs as it joined the top 10 of Rolling Stone's list at the seventh spot.

2.

(G)I-DLE's "Queencard"

"Queencard" is the lead single of (G)I-DLE's sixth EP, "I Feel," which was composed and arranged by the group's leader, Soyeon.

The music video for the song, which premiered in May, is the second most-viewed among the K-Pop music videos released in 2023, with over 179.9 million views on YouTube.

(G)I-DLE's hit song, which talks about loving and accepting oneself, also peaked at No. 1 on Circle Chart and received 13 music show wins.

1.

Jisoo's "Flower"

Jisoo from BLACKPINK reigns supreme after her "Flower" music video, which premiered in March, surpassed over 340.16 million views on YouTube, making it the top most-viewed music video among the K-Pop music videos released in 2023 so far.

BLACKPINK Jisoo's solo debut song "Flower" from her debut single album, "Me," also charted at No. 2 on the Billboard Global 200 with 108.7 million streams and 21,000 equivalent album units sold in the U.S. in its first week, ending April 6.

"Flower" was also named the 26th best song on Rolling Stone's list of "The Best Songs of 2023 So Far."