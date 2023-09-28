KEY POINTS Check out these five K-pop idols' rags-to-riches stories

IU once lived in a house filled with cockroaches

Apink's Jung Eun-ji paid off her parents' debt

Becoming a K-Pop idol has privileges such as enjoying a lavish lifestyle and traveling across the globe. But not all artists were born with a silver spoon, some even had to work twice as hard to make it in the K-Pop industry and become the superstars they are now.

Below is the list of five K-Pop idols who were allegedly born poor but are now rich and famous..

1.

IU

K-Pop superstar IU — real name Lee Ji-eun — experienced a rough childhood growing up after her family "spiraled" into financial hardships and got buried in debt, Koreaboo stated, citing a report from TMI News. Due to the issue, her family had to live apart; IU ended up staying with her grandmother.

"Her family was torn apart. IU had to live with her grandmother and her younger brother in a one-bedroom place. They lived off of potatoes, and IU walked up a large hill to go to school because she didn't have bus fare. Her home was also filled with cockroaches," the report read.

But IU never gave up on her dreams. In 2011, thanks to the success of her track "Good Day," she was able to pay off the debt of her parents. She is now considered one of the nation's biggest, richest and most influential artists.

2.

Apink's Jung Eun-ji

Apink's main vocalist, Jung Eun-ji, got candid about her family's financial struggles in an interview with fashion magazine Grazia. She revealed that she used her income to slowly pay off her family's debt, including the interest and principal, according to an excerpt from South China Morning Post.

After achieving success as a singer and an actress, she was able to take her mother on a trip to Jeju Island.

3.

Lee Hye-ri

Girl's Day member Lee Hye-ri, now among the top actresses in the Korean entertainment industry, once revealed that her family struggled financially to the point of living apart. She also used all her savings to finally buy her parents a nice home and a car.

Hye-ri is best known for the hit dramas "Reply 1988," "My Roommate Is A Gumiho," "May I Help You?" and "Moonshine."

4.

Kim Se-jeong

During an appearance on JTBS's "Life Menu," Kim Se-jeong opened up about her tough childhood after she was served Korean dishes such as "jjajangmyeon" and "tangsuyuk." The meal reminded her of how she used her welfare card — provided by the government — so that she could buy the dishes. At the time, her family suffered from poverty and received support from the government.

But of course, Se-jeong continued to pursue a career in the music and entertainment industry. She first skyrocketed into fame after appearing on Mnet's survival show, "Produce 101" and debuting a part of its temporary group, I.O.I. Following the disbandment, she ventured into a solo career and starred as a lead in famous dramas such as "The Uncanny Counter" and "Business Proposal."

5.

Lee Hyo-ri

Lee Hyo-ri made a mark in the Korean entertainment industry as a singer, actress, television presenter and record producer. Her all-around talent and visuals also earned her the nickname of "Nation's Fairy."

But before she became rich and famous, she did experience growing up in a poor family. In an episode of SBS' "Magic Eye," she revealed that her family had no money; hence, she wasn't able to attend kindergarten or learn musical instruments such as the piano and xylophone, according to Allkpop.