KEY POINTS BTS' Jungkook will release his highly-anticipated solo debut album in November

Pre-orders for the "Golden Maknae's" album opens today, Wednesday, at 11 a.m. KST

Jungkook hinted at the release date of his solo album during his "Suchwita" guesting

The long wait of ARMYs – BTS fans – for the release of Jungkook's solo debut album is finally over after BigHit Music officially announced that the youngest member of BTS will release his solo debut album, "Golden," on Nov. 3.

BigHit Music dropped the announcement Wednesday midnight KST on X, formerly Twitter, and Weverse, making official the previous hint of Jungkook saying that he'll release a mini-album in November in his "Suchwita" guesting last July.

Here are five must-know facts about "Golden" that ARMYs, especially Jungkook-biased ones, should take note of.

1.

The golden moments of BTS' Jungkook inspired his solo debut album.

jungkook giggling after reading a comment saying 'golden maknae' earlier 😭 pic.twitter.com/gpvvdcrWit — jungkook admirer₇ (@dreamjeons) October 3, 2023

According to BigHit Music, "Golden" is an album inspired by Jungkook's golden moments as the "Golden Maknae" of BTS and as a solo artist.

During his Stationhead listening party with fans before his agency's announcement, Jungkook was caught giggling after reading a comment saying "Golden Maknae." After the official announcement, ARMYs realized the reason why he did so.

2.

"Golden" will be released on Nov. 3 and will feature a total of 11 tracks.

GOLDEN starts with 3D and ends with seven (clean ver) pic.twitter.com/tgIB8jp4Uk — jungkook admirer₇ (@dreamjeons) October 3, 2023

Jungkook's solo debut album will feature a total of 11 tracks, including his previously released solo digital singles "Seven" feat. Latto and "3D" feat. Jack Harlow.

As seen on Apple Music, the tracklist of "Golden" starts with "3D" and ends with "Seven (Clean Ver.)."

3.

Pre-orders for Jungkook's "Golden" will open today, Wednesday.

Are you ready? The most anticipated debut album is coming.



G O L D E N

2023. 11. 03.

1PM KST | 0AM ET



Pre-order, pre-save & pre-add: https://t.co/63fvouxC34#Jungkook_Golden pic.twitter.com/y02GKFqINM — mirakoo⁷👌🏼³ᴰ (@voiceofjeon) October 3, 2023

After pre-saving Jungkook's soon-to-release solo debut album on Spotify and Apple Music, ARMYs can also start securing their physical copies as pre-orders open today, Wednesday, at 11 a.m. KST.

Pre-orders will be available on Weverse Shop and other similar music stores.

4.

Jungkook will deliver special stage performances alongside his album's release.

BigHit Music announced that the 26-year-old BTS member will deliver special stage performances and make various appearances with the release of "Golden."

Jungkook's agency has yet to reveal the schedule and details of the said stage performances and appearances.

5.

Jungkook is the last BTS member to release a solo album.

q. what is next for you, looking into the end of 2023?



🐰my solo album...my solo album is on its way pic.twitter.com/odp5Yt6XaY — jungkook vids 🎥 (slow) (@jjklve) September 29, 2023

Though Jungkook is not the last member of BTS to debut as a solo artist, he is the last to release a physical solo album.



The release of Jungkook's solo debut album "Golden" follows the release of his solo singles "Seven" and "3D" and the albums previously released by his BTS bandmates: J-Hope's "Jack In The Box," Jin's "The Astronaut" single album, RM's "Indigo," Jimin's "FACE," Suga/Agust D's "D-DAY" and V's "Layover."

More details about Jungkook's "Golden" album will be released soon, including his physical album inclusions and pre-order gifts and benefits.