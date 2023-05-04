KEY POINTS Police said the man sent an undercover agent posing as a 12-year-old girl several nude photos of himself

The man agreed to meet the undercover agent for sex, authorities said

The man was charged with luring a child for sexual acts using technology

A man in North Las Vegas was arrested in a child sex sting last week after authorities said he tried to meet with an undercover agent posing as a 12-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity.

The man was identified as Christopher Shayne Davis, of Las Vegas. He faces a felony charge of luring a child for sexual acts using technology, 8 News Now reported, citing an arrest report.

An FBI special agent went undercover and posed as a 12-year-old girl, police said.

Davis started talking to the "12-year-old girl" online in early April through the messaging app Kik, according to authorities.

Police said Davis allegedly sent the undercover agent several nude photos of himself and agreed to meet for sex.

Davis was arrested by federal agents at the intersection of Alexander Road and Fuselier Drive near Desert Horizon Park on April 26.

Following his arrest, Davis admitted that he was there to meet with a 12-year-old girl, authorities said.

In other news, authorities announced this week that a 22-year-old substitute teacher was arrested in Riverside County, California, for allegedly committing lewd acts with a student under the age of 18, KTLA reported.

She was identified as Rebekah Blackwell-Taylor, of Moreno Valley. She worked as a substitute teacher at Orange Vista High School in Perris.

Detectives responded to the high school on April 28 to investigate the allegations, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators reportedly found evidence that Blackwell-Taylor "committed a lewd act with a male student."

Blackwell-Taylor was subsequently booked at the Robert Presley Detention Center Tuesday on charges of annoying and molesting a child under the age of 18 and additional felony charges.

The case is currently under investigation. Authorities have requested that anyone who may have further information on the case contact investigator J. Oseguera at 706-550-8716.