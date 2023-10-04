KEY POINTS Former NMIXX member JINI will make her solo debut on Oct. 11

SUNMI recently released the tracklist for her upcoming album

Jessi will make her latest comeback with her new agency

October is truly a month filled with K-Pop comebacks and new music releases.

Fans of female K-Pop soloists are in for a treat as eight female artists are making their comebacks this October.

Check out and save the comeback dates of the following female K-Pop soloists happening this month that you would not want to miss.

1.

Ailee

The 34-year-old American singer-songwriter based in South Korea will be back with her single album "RA TA TA."

Scheduled for release next Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. KST, Ailee's single album will follow the release of her newest single, "I'll Hold You."

Ailee has released two concept photos for "RA TA TA," "Face" and "Look," and is set to release a third concept photo, "Thirsty," for her album on Thursday, at 4 p.m. KST.

2.

JINI

JINI, a former member of the girl group NMIXX known as Jinni, will make her solo debut on Oct. 11 with her EP, "An Iron Hand In A Velvet Glove."

The title track of her debut EP, "C'mon," will feature American rapper and singer Aminé. Other songs included in her album are "Here We Go Again," "Dancing With The Devil," "Bad Reputation" and a Korean version of "C'mon."

On Wednesday, JINI dropped a short performance video of "Bad Reputation."

3.

Lee Hyori

Forty-four-year-old South Korean singer and record producer Lee Hyori, dubbed as the "Nation's Fairy" during her "Family Outing" days, will make a comeback on Oct. 12 with her upcoming single "Hoodie E Banbaji."

The former Fin.K.L member's new digital single marks her first official release since her move to a new agency, Antenna, joining her husband Lee Sang-soon.

Some of Lee Hyori's popular songs are "U-Go-Girl," "Toc Toc Toc" and "Bad Girls."

4.

Wheein

MAMAMOO's Wheein is slated to release her first full-length album, "In The Mood," on Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. KST.

So far, Wheein has released several concept photos and trailer films leading to the upcoming release of her album.

5.

SUNMI

SUNMI's agency, ABYSS Company, previously said in a statement that its artist is in "full steam" preparing for her comeback that is targeted for an October release.

On Sept. 26, the former Wonder Girls member dropped a teaser poster for her upcoming digital single titled "Stranger," which will be released on Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. KST.

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old South Korean singer dropped the tracklist for her album. It includes three songs: "Calm Myself," "Stranger" and "Call My Name."

6.

Chuu

South Korean soloist Chuu, a former member of Loona, will make her solo debut with her first mini-album, "Howl," on Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. KST.

A week ago, she dropped the track video and concept photos for her album's b-side track "Under Water."

7.

HeeJin

HeeJin, a former member of the K-Pop girl group LOONA, confirmed in an interview that she is making a comeback with her solo album in late October.

According to E Daily's report, the 22-year-old South Korean singer is in the final preparations stage of her solo album release.

"My goal is to have my songs circulate through YouTube shorts and Instagram reels... As for my long-term goal, I think it would be fun to perform on stage at the year-end awards ceremony as a solo singer," HeeJin shared in her interview.

8.

Jessi

South Korean news outlet Osen reported Tuesday that rapper-singer Jessi is making her comeback in October.

An official from her new agency, More Vision, confirmed, "Jessie is scheduled to make a comeback at the end of this month, and the release date is being coordinated."

Jessi signed with Jay Park's agency in April.