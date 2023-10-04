KEY POINTS BTS' Jungkook will release his highly-anticipated solo debut album on Nov. 3

Pre-orders for Jungkook's "Golden" album opened on Wednesday at 11 a.m. KST

"Golden's" tracklist, featuring 11 songs, will be revealed on Oct. 16

The anticipation of ARMYs – BTS' fans – for the highly-anticipated solo debut album of Jungkook is getting even higher after BTS' Jungkook dropped the promotion schedule for "Golden" via BigHit Music's social media accounts.

On Thursday, at midnight KST, BigHit Music revealed eight activities and dates ARMYs, especially Jungkook-biased fans, need to watch out for. The promotion schedule poster also included four dates with soon-to-be-revealed activities.

To kick off "Golden's" promotions, a concept photo is expected to be revealed on Friday at midnight KST (Thursday, 11 a.m. ET).

On Friday next week, Oct. 13, the "Golden Maknae" of BTS will promote his upcoming solo album on KBS2 Music Bank.

His Music Bank schedule will be followed by the reveal of "Golden's" tracklist and main track poster on Oct. 16 and 17, at midnight KST, respectively.

From Oct. 21 to 30, "Golden's" "The Tracks" will be revealed per day, to be followed by the preview of "Golden" on Oct. 31.

Welcoming November is the reveal of "Golden's" main track's official music video teaser on Nov. 2 before the official music video premiere on Nov. 3.

ohh the 'coming soon' schedules pic.twitter.com/3URzdBia7m — BTS LINK ⁷ fanacc (@btslinkita) October 4, 2023

Meanwhile, ARMYs are making guesses as to what activities may be in line for Jungkook on the "coming soon"-marked dates included in the promotion schedule poster.

"What if one of [these] is a possible tour 'cause everyone on my [timeline] keeps saying that?" one fan tweeted, while another quipped, "The amount of 'coming soon'? I'M SCARED."

"He will attend the MTV EMAs and BBMAs," opined a third fan. Another fan claimed, "One of these 'coming soon' spots is [a] tour announcement."

BigHit Music ended the long wait of ARMYs for the release of Jungkook's solo debut album after it dropped the announcement on the release of "Golden" Wednesday, making official the previous hint of Jungkook saying that he'll release a mini-album in November in his "Suchwita" guesting last July.

"Golden," which is inspired by the golden moments of Jungkook as the "Golden Maknae" of BTS and as a solo artist, will be released on Nov. 3.

It will feature a total of 11 tracks, including his previously released solo digital singles, "Seven" feat. Latto and "3D" feat. Jack Harlow.

Pre-order #JungKook (@bts_bighit)

Solo Album [GOLDEN]



The youngest member of #BTS is here with his solo album!✨

Don't miss out on the special pre-order events prepared by Weverse Shop for Jung Kook🤗



📀#WeverseShop GLOBAL Special Events

1⃣ Pre-order Exclusive Special Gifts

2⃣… pic.twitter.com/NUQ4Zj5aDx — Weverse Shop (@weverseshop) October 4, 2023

Pre-orders for "Golden" opened on Wednesday at 11 a.m. KST, revealing the album inclusions and the special events album buyers can participate in.

"Golden" will be released in three versions: Shine, Solid and Substance. It will include a bookcase, a photo book, a contents envelope, a CD envelope, a CD-R, a poster, two random photo cards, two random postcards and two types of symbol stickers.

A Weverse album version is also available for purchase. Its inclusions are a bookcase, a photo book, a contents envelope, a QR card, a user guide, a random postcard and a random photo card.