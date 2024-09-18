Ohio police have released dashcam footage of an 8-year-old girl's joyride to Target by herself that sparked a police search.

On Sunday morning, Bainbridge Township Police responded to two calls. One reported a missing child, and another was "concerning a small child driving east on Rockside Road."

In dashcam footage recorded from another personal vehicle, the driver can be heard calling police and informing them of a vehicle "swerving everywhere". The vehicle then passes the driver, who can be heard exclaiming "It looks like a kid!"

The car was found in the parking lot of a Target store in Bainbridge. The child was located unharmed within the store.

The store is about 10 miles away from where the child was reported missing.

Map From Greencroft Road to Bainbridge Target
Map demonstrating the distance between the two locations the 8-year-old girl drove to and from Latin Times

Police told WJW-TV that no one was injured, and due to her age, the girl will not be criminally charged.

