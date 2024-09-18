Ohio police have released dashcam footage of an 8-year-old girl's joyride to Target by herself that sparked a police search.

On Sunday morning, Bainbridge Township Police responded to two calls. One reported a missing child, and another was "concerning a small child driving east on Rockside Road."

In dashcam footage recorded from another personal vehicle, the driver can be heard calling police and informing them of a vehicle "swerving everywhere". The vehicle then passes the driver, who can be heard exclaiming "It looks like a kid!"

The car was found in the parking lot of a Target store in Bainbridge. The child was located unharmed within the store.

The store is about 10 miles away from where the child was reported missing.

Police told WJW-TV that no one was injured, and due to her age, the girl will not be criminally charged.