WATCH: 8-Year-Old Ohio Girl's Terrifying Solo Trip To Target In Family SUV Caught On Camera
The girl has been returned to the custody of her parents
Ohio police have released dashcam footage of an 8-year-old girl's joyride to Target by herself that sparked a police search.
On Sunday morning, Bainbridge Township Police responded to two calls. One reported a missing child, and another was "concerning a small child driving east on Rockside Road."
In dashcam footage recorded from another personal vehicle, the driver can be heard calling police and informing them of a vehicle "swerving everywhere". The vehicle then passes the driver, who can be heard exclaiming "It looks like a kid!"
The car was found in the parking lot of a Target store in Bainbridge. The child was located unharmed within the store.
The store is about 10 miles away from where the child was reported missing.
Police told WJW-TV that no one was injured, and due to her age, the girl will not be criminally charged.
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
-
In French Polynesia, Boom In Whale-based Tourism Sparks Concern
-
Electric Cars Overtake Petrol Models In Norway
-
India's Disputed Kashmir Votes After Special Status Scrapped
-
Young Equatorial Guineans Yearn For The American Dream
-
Coal Phase-out Fuels Far Right In Rural Eastern Germany
-
Top Biden Aide Says US Economy At 'Turning Point'
-
Amazon Orders Workers Back To Office 5 Days A Week
-
'Virus Hunters' Track Threats To Head Off Next Pandemic
-
Where In The World Is Closest To Becoming A '15-minute City'?
-
US Military Says Withdrawal From Niger Is Complete