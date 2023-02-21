KEY POINTS The woman was walking her pet by a pond at a retirement community when she was attacked

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission immediately responded to the scene

The reptile reportedly weighed between 600 and 700 pounds

An 85-year-old woman in Florida died after being attacked by a 10-foot alligator while she was walking her dog Monday.

The unidentified woman was walking her pet by a pond at a retirement community in St. Lucie when an alligator jumped out and grabbed her, WPBF-TV reported.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission immediately responded to the scene at Picante Circle at the Spanish Lakes Fairways Community after witnesses called 911 for help, according to Fox Tampa.

The woman's body was recovered. Her dog survived the attack.

The home where the alligator attacked backs up to a small waterway, surrounded by other houses.

A nuisance gator trapper was called to capture the alligator.

Trappers found the animal lurking at the bottom of the lake and tried to pull it out.

"Snagged him on the bottom. He never surfaced. He stayed down the whole time," nuisance alligator trapper Robert Lilly said. "Got a second hook in him and then a hard line in him so we could get him up."

Lilly said it was "definitely a fight," as the reptile reportedly weighed between 600 and 700 pounds.

In a statement following the woman's death, authorities said, "Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the victim."

According to FWC, serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in the state of Florida.

"The FWC places the highest priority on public safety and administers a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) to address complaints concerning specific alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property," the agency said in the statement.

As of this writing, there are no updates on what the trappers plan to do to the alligator.

The agency encourages anyone with concerns about an alligator near their home or public property to call the toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).