Abortion bans in various states across the country are severing women from crucial reproductive care and precipitating a "healthcare crisis," stated Vice President Kamala Harris.

In an interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe", Harris shared her experience recounting her visit to a reproductive care clinic in Minnesota back in March. "In those clinics that are trusted in the community, there is — you can get a Pap [smear] ... breast cancer screening, HIV screening, the things that where people want to be able to walk into a health care facility and be treated with dignity and without judgment so they can address their health care concerns."

"That's what these clinics do. And in states where they have passed these Trump abortion bans, these clinics are closing, which means that there is a reduction of very essential health care across the board for a lot of people," Harris added.

Harris emphasized the broader implications of the issue beyond ensuring access to healthcare for women nationwide.

"Fundamentally, this issue is about freedom," the vice president asserted. She continued, "Every individual, regardless of gender, should recognize that if such a fundamental freedom as the right to make decisions about your own body can be restricted, it raises concerns about other freedoms that may also be at risk."

On the campaign trail, Vice President Harris has prioritized reproductive rights as a key issue, frequently pointing to former President Trump as responsible for the proliferation of abortion bans across the country. Harris continues to alert voters about Trump's stated intention to support a federal abortion ban if re-elected.

Meanwhile, June 24 marks two years to the day since the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, which codified a woman's right to abortion.

According to CBS News, the vice president is set to campaign in Arizona and Maryland on Monday, where competitive Senate races are underway.

The Biden campaign has announced plans for more than 50 events nationwide in response to the Dobbs ruling in the coming days, particularly focusing on battleground states. These efforts will feature events by Harris and first lady Jill Biden, a tour in Wisconsin alongside Senator Elizabeth Warren, and various gatherings with women affected by restrictive abortion bans in Republican-led states.

Abortion is a significant issue for voters, and the Biden-Harris re-election team is strategically using it to campaign on reproductive rights. They are framing this as a crucial topic for the November general election, drawing clear distinctions with Republicans on the issue. Additionally, they are attributing blame to former President Donald Trump for the enactment of abortion bans across various states.