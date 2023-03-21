KEY POINTS Adam Sandler said Chris Rock "crushed" his live Netflix comedy special "Selective Outrage"

Adam Sandler is a big fan of Chris Rock's recent live Netflix comedy special, "Selective Outrage."

Sandler was asked about his thoughts on Rock's jokes about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Sunday evening in Washington, D.C., where the actor accepted the 2023 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

While on the red carpet at the event, the "50 First Dates" actor told People that he "never" felt that Rock went too far with his jokes about the Smiths.

"I thought he was unbelievably relaxed, funny, thoughtful. Crushed it and was real to himself," he said of Rock.

The "Murder Mystery" star added of Rock's comedy special, "And it was as exciting to watch as when the Super Bowl is on. I thought about it all weekend. 'All right, Rock is doing his thing tonight!' Saturday, watched it in my kitchen, laughed my a-- off, immediately watched it right after. It was one of the best experiences. I thought it was amazing."

Since Rock's Netflix special largely touched upon cancel culture, Sandler was asked whether he thinks cancel culture is hurting modern comedy compared to his time on "Saturday Night Live" in the 1990s.

"I don't know. The comedy I'm watching right now. I'm loving," the actor told People.

At the end of his live comedy routine, which streamed live on Netflix on March 4, Rock, 58, took aim at Smith and his wife while revisiting the 2022 Oscars slap. At the time, the Oscar winner stormed the stage and smacked Rock across the face after the comedian joked about Pinkett Smith's bald head.

"Will Smith practices selective outrage. Everybody knows what the f--k happened. And everybody really knows I had nothing to do with that s--t. I didn't have any 'entanglements,'" Rock said during his Netflix special, referring to Pinkett Smith's description of her affair with her son's friend August Alsina while married to Smith.

Rock also mocked Pinkett Smith's interview with Smith on her show "Red Table Talk" in which the couple talked about her affair.

"Everybody in here has been cheated on. None of us have ever been interviewed by the person that cheated on us on television ... She hurt him way more than he hurt me," Rock said.

"Everybody called that man a b--ch ... and who's he hit? Me," he continued, prompting the audience to laugh. "I loved Will Smith, my whole life I loved him. I saw him open for Run DMC ... he has made some great movies. I have rooted for Will Smith my whole life. And now I watch 'Emancipation' just to see him get whooped."

Rock's jokes against Pinkett Smith and Smith received mixed responses. Many comedians praised Rock over his special, with D.L. Hughley saying it was "brilliantly executed."

However, some social media users slammed Rock, claiming he has been obsessed with Pinkett Smith for decades.