Donald Trump called for the possible government shutdown to begin "now" while Joe Biden is president so that Biden can be blamed, despite helping to derail the proposed spending bill.

"If there is going to be a shutdown of government, let it begin now, under the Biden Administration, not after January 20th, under 'TRUMP.' This is a Biden problem to solve, but if Republicans can help solve it, they will!" the president-elect wrote in a post to Truth Social Friday.

Trump previously vocalized his opposition to the proposed government spending bill which would have helped provide government funding through March. He encouraged Republicans to work out a different bill, and proposed raising the debt ceiling under Biden, as reported by CBS News.

Trump also advocated for throwing out the debt ceiling entirely during his presidency, saying lawmakers should dismiss or extend the debt ceiling until 2029.

"Congress must get rid of, or extend out to, perhaps, 2029, the ridiculous Debt Ceiling. Without this, we should never make a deal. Remember, the pressure is on whoever is President," Trump wrote on Truth Social just after midnight Friday.

The debt ceiling sets a limit for borrowing the government can do. However, Trump expressed that if lawmakers reach that limit within the first few months of his presidency, he is worried that an economic depression could ensue, as reported by ABC News.

House Speaker Mike Johnson's spending bill was defeated 174-235. If a government spending bill is not passed by Friday night, a federal government shutdown could follow.

