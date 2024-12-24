Social media users eviscerated Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall after he took to X to brag about his state executing more inmates than any other state in the nation.

"This has been a team effort. I would like to thank Commissioner John Hamm and @ALCorrections, as well as my dedicated group of capital litigators, for delivering long-awaited justice for each of these victims," Marshall wrote in the X post, accompanied by a screenshot of a local news story on the questionable accomplishment.

The story's headline read: "Alabama leads US in executions in 2024: 6 men put to death by lethal injection, nitrogen hypoxia."

Nine states carried out a total of 25 executions in 2024, but it is the first time Alabama has executed more inmates than any other state, according to AL.com.

The state introduced nitrogen gas as an alternative to lethal injection, which three inmates opted for, the first of whom writhed and shook for several minutes.

Support for the death penalty remains at a 50-year low, and sentiment across the internet reflected this stat, as users slammed the attorney general for celebrating death.

"Are you proud of this? what kind of monster are you? and this new method is torture," one X user declared.

"Death for Christmas....God would be so proud," another X user pointed out.

Several users mocked Marshall for claiming to be "a man of deep faith with an impeccable reputation" while celebrating the taking lives.

"Takes a 'Team effort' to lead the nation in government- anctioned murder at the taxpayer's expense. Great work, Steve. Super pro-life of you."

"Celebrating state sponsored murder. There's no bottom here," yet another X user wrote. "There's a clear disconnect between sitting in a pew, the words of Jesus and implementing those words into our everyday life. May God have mercy on Alabama."