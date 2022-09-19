In an unusual incident, a family in the Eufaula area of Alabama discovered a massive gray rat snake inside the toilet of their home.

Upon witnessing the slithery intruder in their residence, the family called the Eufaula Alabama Police Department for assistance. The police department managed to rescue the reptile, as per media reports.

Taking to their official Facebook page Friday, the police department shared the images of the snake inside the toilet. In the post, the police revealed it was a "harmless" gray ray snake.

The post further noted the police removed the "unwelcomed visitor," and released it in an appropriate environment.

"We never know from one day to the next what kind of call we will receive during our shift. Today was no exception, however a snake in the toilet wasn't on our list of possibilities," the department wrote in the Facebook post. "Day shift removed the unwelcomed visitor and released it to a more suitable habitat. The snake was a harmless Gray Rat Snake."

"In the snakes defense, he was just trying to reach the homeowner about their car's extended warranty," they added.

The photos might be disturbing to some readers.

Since being shared, the post has received thousands of likes and several comments. In the comment section, one user remarked, "Exactly why I turn the lights on and check the toilet at night."

"I would have fainted when I saw the thing plus hitting my head on the commode!! I promise u I won't go to the bathroom without turning the lights on tonight!" wrote another.

A third user commented, "If I was the homeowner the only call would be to Chip Chapman to get my body. And bless EPD for handling this call because I could not."

