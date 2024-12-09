The alleged killer of UnitedHealthcare's CEO Brian Thompson was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after an employee contacted police, and now all three fast-food restaurants in town are inundated with 1-star reviews.

"Heard the place is rat infested and that the owner doesn't care about the health of his employees," Carl Reagle wrote in a Google review of the McDonald's at 1500 9th Ave. Station Mall.

"More like Narc-donalds.... I hope obesity and heart disease are in-network in PA. Deny, defend, depose, diarrhea @ McDonald's," another user wrote.

"this location has rats in the kitchen that will make you sick and your insurance isn't going to cover it," Jordan A. said in his review of the McDonald's at 407 E. Plank Rd.

Although Luigi Mangione, the alleged CEO assassin, was arrested in Pennsylvania, users were also giving 1-star reviews to McDonald's locations five states over in Altoona, Iowa.

"they got rats behind the counter. DO NOT RECOMMEND," Branden Garcia wrote in a Google review of the establishment at 2951 Adventureland Drive.

Others echoed the "rat" claim, alluding to the employee who snitched on the internet-famous suspected CEO killer.

"Service was terrible, rats everywhere," another Google user wrote.

Another user went as far as including a photo of a rat inside a McDonald's fries container.

"Fed Hotspot," another quipped.

"The staff accused me of assassinating a CEO. Incredibly unprofessional and class-traitor staff," one reviewer joked.

Originally published in Latin Times