KEY POINTS Amal Clooney is named the inaugural contributor for Cartier Voices

Amal is a well-known barrister who started her career in the U.N.'s International Courts of Justice

Amal and George own several million-dollar-worth properties in Europe and the U.S.

Amal Clooney was just named the inaugural contributor for Cartier Voices — a new collective that gathers "exceptional individuals" recognized for their meaningful contributions that amplify "diverse voices and spark global change."

The 45-year-old Lebanese-British barrister is the co-founder and co-president of the Clooney Foundation for Justice, alongside her husband, George. She is well-known for specializing in international law and human rights as a representative of victims of human rights violations in national and international courts, according to Women's Wear Daily.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming Amal as the first contributor of Cartier Voices," Cartier's president and chief executive officer Cyrille Vigneron said of the lawyer's appointment.

"Her values and philanthropic efforts reflect Cartier's longstanding commitment to driving change that impacts vulnerable communities on a global scale. We look forward to partnering with her in raising awareness of pressing issues with citizens around the world," he added.

Clooney also released a statement regarding her newly appointed role, saying, "I am honored to be the first contributor to the global community of Cartier Voices. I look forward to building an enduring partnership founded on the values shared between myself and the maison," per WWD.

Continuing her advocacy as a human rights lawyer, Clooney is a practicing barrister at Doughty Street Chambers — a London-based organization composed of internationally acclaimed barristers rendering legal services relating to criminal, civil, and public law, as well as all aspects of human rights law and civil liberties.

She is also a visiting professor at Columbia Law School and the author of "The Right to a Fair Trial" in International Law. It is unclear how much she earns as a barrister, but according to Celebrity Net Worth, she has garnered an estimated fortune of $50 million.

Earlier in her career, she accepted a salary of $20,000 as a clerk at the International Court of Justice — the main judicial organ of the United Nations in The Hague — back in 2004, according to Vogue, before she returned to Great Britain to work as a barrister and expand her prolific career teaching courses on human rights and criminal law at the Columbia Law School's Human Rights Institute, SOAS Law School, The New School, The Hague Academy of International Law and the University of North Carolina, between 2015 and 2016.

In 2014, Amal tied the knot with American actor and filmmaker George Clooney at the Aman Canal Grande luxury resort in Venice, Italy. They have since worked together to establish the Clooney Foundation in 2016, offering a scholarship to one lucky female Lebanese student every year to enroll in a 2-year International Baccalaureate program, per CNW.

Though most of her fortune was amassed through her job as a barrister, Amal and the 61-year-old Golden Globe-winning actor share vast real estate properties in Europe and the U.S.

Their most notable residences include a 25-room villa in Lake Como, Italy, which George purchased for $7 million in 2002; a $13 million Sonning Eye manor in Thames, England; a $14.7 million luxury NYC apartment and an $8.3 million 425-acre Provence wine estate in Brignoles, France.

As of late, Amal and George, who also share 5-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, have a combined net worth of $550 million.