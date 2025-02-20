American Airlines has joined 18 other carriers to allow passengers to track down lost luggage using Apple AirTags, according to reports.

American Airlines has launched a feature that will enable customers who place AirTags in their bags to share the location with the airline, according to Investopedia.

Passengers can use a link through Apple's Share Item feature on iOS 18.2 or later and share it with American Airlines if a bag is delayed, the report said.

An airline spokesperson said customers are "usually reunited with their bag in just over a day" and this addition is designed to reduce that time.

The spokesperson pointed out that "that less than 1% of customers' checked bags are mishandled."

Passengers can use the service for trips that end in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Rivals Delta Air Lines and United Airlines began using the AirTags function late last year, Investopedia reported.

United and American mishandled 0.54% and 0.53% of bags, respectively, in November, making them the two worst offenders among U.S. carriers, the report said, citing data from the Department of Transportation's Air Travel Consumer Report last month.

In the beginning, some airlines banned passengers from putting AirTags in their checked luggage over fears the batteries in the devices could be a danger, View from the Wing said.

The report also said that one American Airlines passenger tracked their lost bags to a homeless camp last summer.

The bag of an Alaska Airlines passenger traveled to 37 cities on a SkyWest regional jet, and an American passenger watched a bag go to 35 cities, the report said.