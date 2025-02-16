As concerns about aviation safety rise, two people who were onboard a single-engine aircraft died Saturday night after the plane crashed into the woods.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) alerted police officers 20 minutes after losing communication with the Rockwell Commander plane in Covington, Georgia, reported 11Alive.

The police department said the plane left Covington Municipal Airport at around 11:00 pm and came down shortly after at 11:21 p.m.

Once on the scene, law enforcement found the downed plane.

Covington Police said the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash.

A spokesperson for the NTSB spoke about the crash to Newsweek.

"NTSB is investigating the February 15 crash of a Rockwell AC11 airplane near Covington, Georgia," the spokesperson said. "An NTSB investigator is expected to arrive on scene this afternoon."

The identities of the victims have not been released.

The crash adds to the growing list of plane crashes from December of last year to now that have led to concerns about aviation safety across the country.

On Monday, a private jet owned by Vince Neil, the lead singer of Mötley Crüe, was involved in a plane crash with one fatality and one injured, Rain Hannah Andreani.

"Severe icing" is said to be a potential cause for the crash involving a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan in Alaska, killing all 10 people aboard on February 6.

On January 31, a medical transport jet crashed into the streets of Philadelphia, killing seven people including a child who received aide at a Philadelphia Hospital, and injuring 19 people on the ground.

A PSA Airlines regional jet collided midair with a Black Hawk military helicopter over the Potomac River in Washington, D.C., killing 67 people in total on January 29.

Captain Rebecca M. Lobach, the pilot who was flying the plane, initially had her identity withheld per the request of her family, after President Donald Trump deemed diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practices in the military a contributing factor in the crash.

Trump also blamed the "obsolete" air traffic control system, which operates all flights in North America, for the crash, reported the Independent UK.

He has since vowed to replace it.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy went on a Fox News segment on February 3rd to appease national apprehension about flying.

"This is the safest mode of transportation," Duffy said.

Originally published on Latin Times