American Airlines has announced a big aircraft order Monday, exhibiting confidence in the aviation industry's recovery from the pandemic. The order includes 260 new narrow-body jets, with a significant portion comprising Boeing's long-awaited 737 Max 10, Airbus A321neo and Embraer E175 planes.

The Texas-based carrier is set to receive 85 of Boeing's 737 Max 10 aircraft, a model that has been through substantial delays and production issues. American's order also includes 85 Airbus A321neo planes, which will contribute to the airline's strategy of upgrading its fleet for domestic and short-haul international routes. Moreover, the airline will acquire 90 Embraer E175 planes as per its fleet expansion plans.

This move by American Airlines serves as a vote of confidence for Boeing amid ongoing challenges, including production flaws and delayed certifications of new aircraft. Scott Kirby, CEO of rival carrier United Airlines, had previously expressed concerns about the delays, highlighting the impact on fleet planning.

In a strategic decision, American Airlines will convert orders for 30 Boeing 737 Max 8 planes into the larger 737 Max 10 variant, showcasing the airline's commitment to modernizing its fleet. Furthermore, the carrier intends to enhance its first-class offerings by revamping older Airbus A320 and A319 aircraft to accommodate more premium seats, starting in 2025.

Robert Isom, CEO of American Airlines, shared enthusiasm about the fleet expansion, highlighting the airline's ongoing efforts to modernize and simplify its operations. With over 600 mainline and regional aircraft delivered since 2014, American aims to continue meeting the growing demand for air travel by extending its aircraft order book into the next decade.

Overall, American Airlines' aircraft order signals optimism for the aviation industry's recovery and reaffirms the airline's commitment to providing a world-class travel experience for its customers.