Sara Beth Liebe has reacted to her awkward "American Idol" audition.

Liebe, 25, tried her luck for the reality singing competition earlier this month. During her audition, she told judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry, that at her age she's already a mom of three.

The trio acted shocked. Perry, 38, stood up and began fanning herself, People reported.

"If Katy lays on the table, I think I'm going to pass out," Liebe said.

"Honey, you've been laying on the table too much," Perry replied.

Several days after her audition, Liebe took to TikTok and addressed the matter. She admitted that many people reached out to check how she was doing after they saw her on TV.

"There was a joke that was made that's gotten a lot of attention, and I've gotten a lot of people reaching out to me asking how I'm feeling," she said in the video.

She recounted telling the judges that she was a young mom of three before "Katy Perry made a joke that wasn't super kind."

"It was embarrassing to have that on TV, and it was hurtful," she admitted. "I think that women supporting and uplifting other women is so cool, and I think that mom-shaming is super lame, and I think that it's hard enough to be a mom, and it's hard enough to be a woman."

She added, "I see all of the young moms and just moms in general ... keep loving your babies. Nobody deserves to feel crappy about that. If you're a good mama and you love your babies, that's all that really matters. Other comments just don't feel necessary."

During her audition, Perry also asked, "Is this your dream? If it's not your dream, you might need to leave because there are a lot of dreams behind you." The "Roar" singer also kept on commenting while Liebe was singing.

Several netizens commented on her audition uploaded on YouTube, calling out Perry.

"Unbelievable how rude Katy was. This woman has an amazing voice, and I love her personality," one commented.

Another added, "I love that she powered through all the rudeness. She's a ray of sunshine, PROTECT HER AT ALL COST."

"Katie was rude. I'm glad this girl kept her spirit up, and her voice is beautiful," a third user wrote.

"I counted four rude comments that Katie said to her, and she just kept on keeping on, what a humble soul," one opined.

Liebe got her golden ticket to Hollywood after Bryan, 46, and Perry voted "yes" following her performance.

Reps for "American Idol" and Perry did not immediately respond for comment, according to People.