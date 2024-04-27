The White House plans to scale back President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris's involvement in delivering traditional spring commencement addresses.

Biden's upcoming speaking engagements include addresses at Morehouse College and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in May, while Harris is scheduled to deliver a graduation speech exclusively at the Air Force Academy.

According to NBC News, two White House officials pointed out that the number of speeches planned for both Biden and Harris is comparable to the figures from the past two years. Biden campaign officials emphasize that despite the media attention on campus protests, public polling and their own research indicate that young voters are prioritizing other issues over these demonstrations.

Pro-Palestinian protests have surged across college campuses in the United States, posing a challenge for school administrators who are struggling to quell the unrest. Since October 7, there has been a notable rise in reports of antisemitic acts across America, particularly on college campuses, alongside a surge in Islamophobia. The recent wave of protests has further exacerbated these tensions, prompting campus leadership to grapple with the delicate balance between upholding free speech and addressing threats to campus safety. The wave of protests kicked off at Columbia University in New York City, which has emerged as the focal point of nationwide demonstrations, as students established a tent encampment last week.

On April 18, police tried to dismantle it by arresting over 100 protesters, but students responded by constructing a larger encampment in another section of the campus, reported CNN. Following the arrests at Columbia, hundreds of students at other prominent institutions have similarly joined in protests.

Student protesters have urged universities to sever financial connections with Israel and Israeli companies, particularly those profiting from the conflict in Gaza. Although the protests haven't resulted in any divestments, the week of demonstrations has had significant repercussions, prompting the shift to online classes and disrupting graduation arrangements.

A senior official within the Biden campaign has revealed their intense dedication to exploring novel methods of engaging younger voters for months. The campaign emphasizes its early launch of a young voter program, preceding previous presidential campaigns, and has already initiated staffing efforts to establish a presence at colleges in strategically targeted states.

During the fall, Harris led a "Fight for Our Freedoms" tour across nine college campuses, engaging with a total of 15,000 students. Meanwhile, Biden has opted for smaller-scale events at colleges, with carefully selected and limited audiences.