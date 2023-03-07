KEY POINTS T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attended Howard Bragman's memorial service Sunday

Robach wore a sexy wrap dress, while Holmes donned a navy suit

The couple reportedly greeted everyone with warm smiles at the event

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes attended their first event as a couple, months after their affair made headlines that led ABC to let them go from the network.

Robach and Holmes attended the late PR guru Howard Bragman's memorial service. They arrived at a private park where the ceremony was held in North Hollywood, California, Sunday. It was their first public event as a couple, according to Us Weekly and Page Six.

Even if it was the former "GMA3" co-hosts' first formal event as an item, they were not shy about packing on the PDA, Us Weekly noted. An anonymous source also told Page Six that they were a picture of a couple who were very much in love.

"They seemed extremely happy and greeted everyone with warm smiles. They were extremely friendly with everyone," the tipster said. "There were a lot of people whispering. There was something electric. They seemed like a couple who're obviously in love. They were definitely attentive and aware of each other."

The now-unemployed pair reportedly arrived 10 to 15 minutes before the service started. Page Six's source said they were initially surprised by Holmes and Robach's attendance because they didn't know they were in Los Angeles. The couple had been photographed on a romantic trip to Mexico in the past weeks.

The dress code for Bragman's send-off was "fabulous, business casual," and Robach arrived in a "sexy wrap dress." Holmes complemented her ensemble with a navy suit. Both wore sunglasses during the outdoor ceremony.

"They looked like ... they weren't inappropriate, but she was in this wrap dress that was very short, and they just looked like this hot couple. There was no shame in their game," the tipster added.

Last month, Robach and Holmes were spotted in Mexico after their exit from ABC News. They were seen getting touchy-feely while out in the streets of Puerto Vallarta.

They were also photographed kissing at a poolside resort in the city. Robach flaunted her curves in a black bikini and leaned down to kiss Holmes, who was sitting on a chair.

In another sighting, they strolled along a beach. In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Holmes grabbed his girlfriend's backside while they were walking. Robach was only wearing a tiny yellow bikini at the time. She also wore the $650 David Yurman promise ring that hung on a $350 Tiffany chain, which she received from Holmes on her 50th birthday.