A Republican congressman introduced on Thursday a resolution seeking to amend the U.S. Constitution to allow President Donald Trump to run for a third term.

The language would also bar other presidents who have already served two consecutive terms, Democrat Barack Obama among them.

The amendment proposed says: "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.''

The first sentence of the resolution would mean Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush would not be able to qualify for a third term as they have all served consecutive terms.

Following the introduction of the resolution, Ogles specifically said the resolution seeks to allow Trump to run for a third term, claiming he has "proven himself to be the only figure in modern history capable of reversing our nation's decay and restoring America to greatness." Therefore, he continued, "he must be given the time necessary to accomplish that goal."

I just introduced a resolution to amend the 22nd Amendment to allow President Trump to seek a third term. Read the details.👇https://t.co/OTacpt3ggE — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) January 23, 2025

"It is imperative that we provide President Trump with every resource necessary to correct the disastrous course set by the Biden administration. President Trump has shown time and time again that his loyalty lies with the American people and our great nation above all else. He is dedicated to restoring the republic and saving our country, and we, as legislators and as states, must do everything in our power to support him," Ogles added.

The 22nd Amendment which Ogles seeks to amend was ratified in 1951 and prevents people from serving as president for more than two terms. Passed by Congress in 1947, it was introduced as a response to Franklin Delano Roosevelt winning four terms. Roosevelt died after being elected to his fourth term in the 1944 election.

Trump has not made public comments about running for a third term, and he would be 82 years old during the 2028 presidential election. Fox News reported that he did address the matter in a closed-door speech before House Republicans last year, but sources who attended the event told the outlet that he was joking.

Originally published on Latin Times