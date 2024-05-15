Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks has emerged as the winner of the Democratic primary for Maryland's vacant Senate seat.

In a closely watched race, the 53-year-old surpassed fellow Democrat David Trone to snatch the win. She will face former Governor Larry Hogan, who won the Republican nomination from Maryland on Tuesday.

"My name is Angela Alsobrooks, and I am officially your Democratic nominee in Maryland's Senate race," she posted on X following the victory.

"On November 5, 2024, we are going to defeat Larry Hogan, keep Maryland blue, and keep our Senate under Democratic control — spread the word."

If she wins in November, Alsobrooks would make history as she would become the first Black woman to represent Maryland in the Senate.

The Maryland primary election became the most expensive state contest after Trone spent more than $60 million of his own fortune for campaigning, but Alsobrooks was on a shoestring budget.

But Alsobrooks had the backing of prominent Democratic figures like Congressman Jamie Raskin and Senators Chris Van Hollen and Chris Murphy, as well as support from The Washington Post editorial board.

"Electing Angela Alsobrooks will stop Republicans from taking control of the Senate, and ensure that Republican Larry Hogan's party cannot pursue their dangerous agenda like passing a national ban on abortion," Sen. Gary Peters, chair of the Senate Democrats' campaign arm, said in a statement.

"In the Senate, Angela will stand up for Marylanders and be a voice for all of her state, just like she has throughout her time in public service. Marylanders know the Senate majority is on the line, and that's why they are unified behind Angela and ready to defeat Republican Larry Hogan in November."

The Maryland contest heated up after Senator Ben Cardin's decision to retire after three terms created an open and competitive primary race to succeed him. But Hogan's decision to enter the race added a new dynamic, given his popularity in Maryland despite the state leaning Democratic.

Hogan's victory in the Republican primary, coupled with his widespread name recognition and efforts to portray himself as an independent voice, position him as a candidate who could appeal to voters across party lines.

His popularity and reputation as a critic of former President Donald Trump is expected to make him a formidable opponent in the Senate race.

"To the women of Maryland, you have my word — I will continue to protect your right to make your own reproductive health decisions, just as I did as your governor for eight years," he said after winning the primary.