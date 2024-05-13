Apple workers at Towson store in Maryland have voted in favor of authorizing a strike, according to a statement from International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Coalition of Organized Retail Employees (IAM CORE) .

The Union, which represents Apple workers in Maryland, said on Saturday that the staff will go for strike over concerns related to work-life balance, unpredictable schedules and wages failing to align with the area's cost of living.

If the strike happens, it would be the first work stoppage by employees of Apple's more than 270 U.S. retail locations.

The dates for the strike have not been decided yet.

Employees at the store in Towson, a suburb of Baltimore, have been engaged in contract negotiations with Apple management for over an year on a number of issues.

"This vote today is the first step in demonstrating our solidarity and sends a clear message to Apple. The passage of the strike sanction vote highlights IAM CORE's unwavering commitment to advocating for the rights and well-being of workers in the face of challenges," the statement said.

An Apple spokesperson said the company will "engage with the union representing our team in Towson respectfully and in good faith."

"At Apple we work hard to provide an excellent experience for our retail team members and empower them to deliver exceptional service for our customers.

"We deeply value our team members and we're proud to provide them with industry leading compensation and exceptional benefits."

In June 2022, Apple' staff in Maryland became the first retail workers of the tech giant to unionize in the U.S. when they voted to join the IAM.

The strike announcement came amid reports that workers at Apple's store in Short Hills in New Jersey have voted against unionizing.

Apple retail staff at its New Jersey store had filed for union representation with Communications Workers of America (CWA) on April 8.

Following the defeat, CWA lodged complaints with National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) regarding alleged illegal union-busting activities by Apple at the New Jersey store and elsewhere, saying the company's tactics led to the defeat.

"Instead of leaving the decision up to the workers themselves, the company turned to its usual anti-union playbook to influence the results of the election," CWA said in a statement.

Last week, the NLRB upheld a decision that accused Apple of employing union-busting tactics in New York City.

Labor disputes have hit Apple and its retail stores, adding to the company's challenges including regulatory scrutiny in Washington and sluggish sales in China.