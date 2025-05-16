A billboard campaign seeks to hit back at Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) on behalf of US National Parks.

Progressive advocacy group, More Perfect Union, has launched a nationwide blitz of retro postcard-style billboards spotlighting how DOGE's budget cuts are hitting the National Park Service (NPS).

The campaign features over 300 billboards across 40 cities, each styled like a vintage travel postcard with messages like "Greetings From Death Valley: Heat Deaths Rise, Safety Staff Cut" and "Welcome to Saguaro National Park—Now With Reduced Hours." Each billboard also bears a black-and-gold DOGE logo with the snarky tagline: "Made Possible By DOGE."

The initiative is a direct response to deep staffing and budget cuts across the NPS and its parent agency, the Department of the Interior. These cuts, quietly rolled out under Trump's second-term push to streamline government through DOGE, have already resulted in thousands of lost jobs and diminished services across America's public lands.

"National parks are some of our nation's most cherished resources," executive director of More Perfect Union, Faiz Shakir, told Yello Politics. "But that's not something oligarchs care much about."

The billboards channel the nostalgia of heritage tourism to underscore what's being lost—accessible, safe, and fully staffed public spaces. With peak travel season approaching, the campaign drives home the tangible impact on visitors to parks across the country.

