Social media posts containing misogynistic language have dramatically increased following Donald Trump's election victory, according to a new study.

The phrases "your body, my choice," and "get back in the kitchen" spiked 4,600% on X during a 24-hour period last week, according to the report published by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue.

"Your body, my choice," was popularized by right-wing influencer Nicholas Fuentes, who first posted the phrase to X on Nov. 5. From there, the saying began appearing in posts and comments to not only X, but also Facebook and TikTok, according to the report. More users also began discussing the phrase and their frustrations with it on the platforms, as well as on Reddit.

Your body, my choice. Forever. — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) November 6, 2024

Posts containing the phrase peaked on Nov. 8 with more than 12,200 mentions, according to the study published Friday. Other popular misogynistic comments including "repeal the 19th," in reference to the amendment that gave women the right to vote, and "get back in the kitchen" peaked Nov. 6 with around 1,400 and 1,200 mentions.

The phrase, "Your body, my choice," has also reportedly made its way off the internet, as the study reported that the phrase is being used in real life at schools and on college campuses.

"Today my daughter was told three separate times on campus 'your body, MY choice.' The third group of boys told her to 'sleep with one eye open tonight,'" one parent wrote on Facebook, according to the study.

"One of the alarming characteristics of this trend is how quickly online influencers, known for propagating hate, can influence both online and offline behaviors, most especially the behaviors of young men," co-author Isabelle Frances-Wright, the Institute for Strategic Dialogue's U.S. director of technology, told NBC News.

Fuentes has been hit with heavy backlash from social media users in response to the now-viral post. One user went even further and leaked his home address.

Originally published by Latin Times.