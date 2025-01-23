A shooting at Antioch High School in Nashville on Wednesday morning left one student dead and another injured. The incident, which occurred around 11:09 a.m., was partially livestreamed on the Australian platform Kick, prompting a swift response from the company.

Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) identified the deceased victim as a 16-year-old, Josselin Corea Escalante, and the shooter as 17-year-old Solomon Henderson, who was an active student at Antioch High School.

Henderson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting his schoolmates, according to police.

A third student suffered a grazing wound and was treated and released, while a fourth student received a facial wound due to a fall during the chaos. These students were not named, CNN reported.

MNPD spokesman Don Aaron stated that police received the first 911 call two minutes after Henderson opened fire in the cafeteria. Police Chief John Drake said Henderson "confronted" Escalante before shooting her, Associated Press reported.

Livestream And Swift Response

Australian streaming platform Kick confirmed in a statement on X that the incident was partially livestreamed on Henderson's account.

The company said that it "...rapidly banned the account and removed the video."

"Violence has no place on KICK. We are actively working with law enforcement and taking all appropriate steps to support their investigation."

Student Recounts Chilling Moment

Brandi Lemons, a senior at Antioch High School, recounted the terrifying moments as gunshots rang out in the cafeteria. She described hearing loud "pops" and witnessing students scrambling for safety.

"Everybody started running and I ran to the left side of the cafeteria," Lemons told CNN. Students attempted to climb over a milk counter to escape, she said.

"Honestly, I decided to help people before I helped myself because I know if that was me struggling to get out, I would want somebody to help me," she said. "Some of them were getting stuck, like their shoe was getting caught."

Lemons described the chilling moment Henderson appeared near their hiding spot. "When I realized that he saw the rest of us still in the corner, I thought that was it," she said through tears. "I thought he was going to get us too." However, Henderson then took his own life.

Family Mourns Loss

"It's not fair," Josselin Escalante's father, German Corea, expressed his devastation. He described his daughter as kind, loving, and a good student who enjoyed playing soccer.

"Every day I told her how much I loved her," Corea said in Spanish. Josselin's aunt, Maria Corea, added, "Oh God. She was my girl," describing her as "a very calm girl and well-behaved," who got good grades in school and who loved her family.

Investigation Underway

The motive for the shooting remains unclear, with investigators yet to establish a connection between Henderson and the victims.

Police Chief John Drake said the shooter shot and killed Escalante in the cafeteria after confronting her.

Police are considering the possibility of random gunfire. Officials are also examining "very concerning online writings and social media posts connected to Henderson," according to a statement.

School Safety Measures And Previous Incidents

Nashville schools superintendent Adrienne Battle highlighted existing safety measures, including school resource officers, weapon-detection software, and security vestibules. However, this is not the first incident involving a weapon at the school. In October, a 16-year-old student was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to school.

This shooting comes nearly two years after a separate shooting at a Nashville private elementary school that claimed six lives. According to CNN, this is the first school shooting in the U.S. this year, following 83 incidents in 2024.

The school, situated in Nashville's Antioch neighborhood, is home to around 2,000 students in grades 9 through 12.

"My heart goes out to the families of our students as they face unimaginable loss. I want to thank the school staff who quickly and heroically followed emergency protocols, potentially preventing further harm, as well as the Metro Nashville Police Department and Nashville Fire Department for their swift and urgent response," Adrienne Battle, director for Metro Nashville Public Schools, the district for Antioch High School, stated.

He added counselors will be made available to support the students, the school district stated, and added that Antioch High School will remain closed for the week.