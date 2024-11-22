Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez analogized that awarding Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to lead a subcommittee for Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency was like giving a child an "unplugged controller" following news of the appointment.

After learning that Greene had been appointed to chair the Delivering on Government Efficiency Subcommittee, Ocasio-Cortez could not help but mock the news.

"This is good, actually. She barely shows up and doesn't do the reading. To borrow a phrase I saw elsewhere, it's like giving someone an unplugged controller," Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a post to X.

"Absolutely dying at those two now getting assigned the 'privilege' of 'working' with MTG. That is actually hilarious. Enjoy, fellas! Very prestigious post you have there," she continued.

Social media users burst into laughter following Ocasio-Cortez's tweet. "I love this app," one user tweeted in response. Meanwhile, dozens of others called the representative "jealous." "So hateful," one user commented.

Greene's subcommittee was created by House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer and announced Thursday, as reported by Fox News. The Georgia representative appeared excited by the appointment as she tweeted, "BIG NEWS."

The subcommittee will serve as a part of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), manned by Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, to look into wasteful spending and come up with solutions.

While the department is not an official government agency, DOGE has already gotten to work identifying possible areas where government spending could be altered or investigated in a series of posts to X.

Originally published by Latin Times.