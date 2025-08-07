Chris Sharp, founder of Skye Biologics, has spent more than 20 years advancing medtech and biotech in the musculoskeletal arena by developing clinically relevant spine and orthopedic implants to augment damaged tissue and provide structural support. More recently, he has focused on developing placental tissue therapies designed to assist in repair and remodeling in orthopedics, sports medicine, spine, chronic wounds and many degenerative conditions, recognizing the untapped potential and unmet surgical need to help physicians solve biologic challenges beyond their control.

Sharp has led Skye Biologics to treat over 600,000 patients and build one of the industry's most diverse portfolios of naturally derived allograft products. His focus on scientific rigor, clinical observation, and physician insight has positioned Skye Biologics as a leader over the last decade in placental-derived implants and set new benchmarks for progress in the field. Our goal with the next-generation products under development is to help doctors find a hack to help with their patient's biological issues and challenges that have eluded them up until now..

Injuries can lead to significant tissue damage, and even after surgical repair, these sites often lack adequate functional tissue to remodel successfully. This can result in post-operative complications, failure, or re-injury. To augment the tissue damage, surgeons look to the most native tissue options to increase the likelihood of successful repair.

Seeing Differently, Leading Differently

Sharp's success is grounded in more than scientific expertise; it's also shaped by how he sees the world. While his son was diagnosed with dyslexia at an early age and quickly learned to navigate traditional learning challenges, Sharp wasn't formally diagnosed until much later in life—only after recognizing the same patterns in himself. But what began as a large obstacle evolved into one of his greatest assets. Dyslexia pushed Sharp to adapt, to see problems from unconventional angles - learning that every problem is solvable, and to develop a deep work ethic, an intuitive, pattern-based way of thinking that would later prove invaluable in science, innovation, and leadership.

That nonlinear approach gave him an edge in solving complex medical problems. It allowed him to make connections others might overlook and envision solutions that didn't yet exist. Rather than follow a fixed path, he constructed his own framework for discovery, building a company culture that rewards curiosity, hard work, resiliency, and systems thinking.

Over the years, Sharp has drawn insight and motivation from other successful dyslexic leaders, including Sir Richard Branson, with whom he has spent time on Necker Island. Branson, a passionate advocate for rethinking neurodiversity, coined the term "dyslexic thinking" to describe the inventive, big-picture mindset often found in people with dyslexia. That concept deeply resonates with Sharp, who sees his own journey as proof that the very traits once considered limitations can become the foundation for breakthroughs, not only in business but in medicine and human health. Branson was interviewed for this article and shares "Yet another successful dyslexic entrepreneur . Always said we should create a sperm bank for dyslexics!"

Exploring the Science of Placental Tissue

Sharp's next-generation R&D work centers on the unique biological properties of placental tissue, which contains a combination of growth factors, cytokines, and structural proteins that support the body's natural healing processes and unlocking them. These therapies, distinct from synthetic alternatives, work with the body's own systems and will have application across a range of medical specialties, including orthopedics, sports medicine, and wound care both surgically and also potential to avoid surgery altogether. Skye Biologics has been building a robust product portfolio that will soon be entering clinical trials, all while achieving several industry firsts, distinguishing itself from other companies in the regenerative medicine sector.

The company's research and clinical efforts have produced a wealth of clinical data on first-generation allograft products that has been leveraged for future product development. More than 10,000 patients have been tracked in clinical datasets, the largest in its category. Skye Biologics continues to lead industry studies in areas such as diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers with its commercial wound covering product line, contributing to the growing body of knowledge supporting placental-derived usage.

Building Momentum in Clinical Adoption

When Sharp founded Skye Biologics, the clinical use of placental tissue was limited, and the regulatory framework was still developing. The company navigated complex adoption challenges while investing in physician education and clinical discovery to support the adoption of Skye's first-generation allograft products. Rather than focusing solely on wound care, Skye Biologics expanded into multiple specialties, including orthopedics and sports medicine, which has contributed to its reputation for progress and a broad clinical understanding. The company's ability to adapt and scale its operations has been supported by a commitment to quality and compliance across its U.S.-based facilities.

Sharp's leadership has driven the development of Placental Tissue Matrix (PTM) Therapy™ and preservation technologies such as HydraTek®, which maintain the biological integrity of tissue components. The company's expansion into multiple specialties reflects a strategic approach to market development and a drive for progress. Skye Biologics has achieved industry firsts in product offerings and has led adoption in new medical specialties, setting itself apart from competitors such as Mimedix, Organogenesis, and Vivex.

Data and Patient Outcomes

As its product reach has grown, so too has the company's growing understanding and commitment to clinical validation. With more than 10,000 patients tracked in clinical datasets—the largest in its category—Skye Biologics has generated substantial evidence supporting the future development of efficacious therapies.

As Skye Biologics continues to lead industry studies in diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers and contributing to the growing acceptance of placental tissues in mainstream medicine. The company's next-generation therapies aim to address the body's "broken healing loop" by supporting tissue-level regeneration and improving patient outcomes.

Future Directions in Regenerative Medicine

Regenerative medicine continues to evolve, and Sharp and Skye Biologics remain focused on expanding access to biologic therapies while maintaining high standards for safety, quality, and clinical studies. The company's launch of Skye Therapeutics marks a move toward raising the industry bar by developing FDA-regulated regenerative biologic drugs with the goal of having targeted therapeutic claims. The field faces ongoing challenges, including regulatory complexity, the need for further research, and ensuring equitable access. Sharp's vision and drive for progress continue to shape the future of regenerative medicine in the United States.

"These tissue derivatives, native to our very existence, hold therapeutic benefits we're just beginning to unlock. I envision a future where many surgeries become obsolete, and patients recover faster and better with a boost from Skye than ever before, with or without surgical intervention altogether, using Skye. This is transformational medicine—meant to reduce cost, improve outcomes, and redefine how we age and heal."