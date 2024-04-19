Apple removed Meta-owned WhatsApp and Threads from its App Store in China following directives from the Chinese government, which cited national security concerns against the two platforms.

The move comes as the House of Representatives is gearing up for a vote on a bill, which would compel the Chinese internet company ByteDance to divest its popular video app TikTok, or else face a ban in the U.S.

U.S. lawmakers have expressed concerns about TikTok's security implications due to its connections with the world's second-largest economy.

The specific reasons for the security concerns raised by Chinese authorities regarding WhatsApp and Threads were not immediately known.

In a statement, Apple said, "The Cyberspace Administration of China ordered the removal of these apps from the China storefront based on their national security concerns. We are obligated to follow the laws in the countries where we operate, even when we disagree."

Apple clarified that WhatsApp and Threads are still accessible for download on its other app storefronts. Chinese consumers with access to iCloud accounts in other countries can still download these apps from Apple's international App Stores.

Apple has a history of removing apps from its China App Store. In 2017, it removed The New York Times news app, citing violations of local regulations. The removal came amid increasing news censorship in China. The New York Times app remains unavailable on Apple's China App Store.

China has previously implemented restrictions on American apps and technology firms, including Meta-owned platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

China uses a system known as the Great Firewall to restrict access to foreign apps and websites within its borders. However, apps like WhatsApp and Threads used to be available in China through a virtual private network (VPN) as the two platforms did not gain significant traction in China.

Until Friday, Chinese users could download WhatsApp and use it through VPN, which establishes secure web connections and access restricted content within China.

According to some experts in China's tech sector, the government's directive concerning WhatsApp and Threads may be linked to a regulation implemented last August that mandates that all apps offered in China must undergo registration with the government or face potential removal.

Companies were required to complete registrations by the end of March, with the regulations taking effect on April 1.