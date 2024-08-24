Apple Set To Unveil New iPhones, Watches, AirPods On Sept. 10: Report
The iPhone 16 won't be very different from last year's model but the Pro versions will have larger screens
Apple will reportedly unveil its widely-anticipated latest iPhones, watches and AirPods next month in a move that could be critical to the company's efforts to reverse some recent sluggish sales.
The event is scheduled to occur Sept. 10, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing people familiar with the planning process.
The new iPhone 16 will reportedly hit retail shelves 10 days later.
A company representative declined to comment, Bloomberg said.
The latest iPhones won't be very different from last year's models, but the Pro versions will have larger screens and will include new camera features, including a dedicated button for taking photos, Bloomberg said.
The company will also reportedly roll out an array of artificial intelligence tools called Apple Intelligence.
The Apple Watch Series 10 models will boast bigger changes, including larger screens and thinner cases, and the company will add noise cancellation to its mid-tier AirPods wireless earbuds, Bloomberg said.
By releasing the new iPhones next month, the expected surge in sales would be recorded during Apple's fourth fiscal quarter and could help the company reach its expected growth of about 5% compared to the same period last year, Bloomberg said.
In April, Apple's share of new smartphone activations hit a six-year low as a percentage of U.S. sales when it dropped from 40% to 33%, Forbes reported at the time, citing data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
