Following the announcement, several cryptocurrency exchange platforms like Binance, OKX and Upbit, temporarily paused withdrawals and deposits for Aptos tokens

The crash came a day after the Aptos community celebrated the mainnet's anniversary Tuesday

Layer 1 blockchain Aptos Network has finally resumed operations, following a five-hour crash that paralyzed processing transactions and prompted several cryptocurrency exchange platforms to pause deposits and withdrawals of APT tokens momentarily.

"Party on, Aptos. We're back," Aptos posted Wednesday on its official X account, formerly known as Twitter, to inform the community that it had resolved the glitch, which had made processing transactions on the blockchain impossible.

"The issue has since been resolved and the network is operating normally," Aptos said in a follow-up tweet.

For five long hours on Wednesday, on-chain transactions on the layer-1 blockchain stopped, as shown by the data from Aptos block explorer.

On-chain transactions on the layer 1 blockchain had stopped at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday. At the time, Aptos said the transactions on the network were affected, but added it was working to resolve the issue.

"Your energy for Aptos One was so electric, you cut the lights!," Aptos tweeted earlier, adding, "What that means at the moment is that transactions on the network have been impacted. We are working diligently to resolve the issue and will keep you updated upon completion."

Following the announcement, several cryptocurrency exchange platforms like Binance, OKX and Upbit temporarily paused withdrawals and deposits for Aptos tokens.

The crash came a day after the Aptos community celebrated the mainnet's anniversary Tuesday with the hashtag AptosObe trending on the social media platform X. The Aptos Network, built by former Meta employees on Oct. 17, 2022, had promised to deliver scalability with the use of its novel programming language, Move.

So far, Aptos has not yet revealed the precise reason for the lengthy on-chain disruption. However, it seems like outage season is going on, as Aptos is not the only blockchain to suffer recently.

On Tuesday, the decentralized video delivery network Theta announced that following its upgrade, an "edge case bug" caused a block on the main chain to temporarily stop production, which lasted for several hours.

"After review, Theta devs determined that a recent node upgrade created an edge case bug that caused blocks on the Main Chain to stop producing for several hours. (Subchains were unaffected during this time and produced blocks normally). A fix has been implemented and the chain is operating normally again, but we are still closely monitoring the situation for any issues and to ensure no other bugs arise. Thanks to Theta community members who helped troubleshoot and bring this to our attention," Theta said in a tweet.

Last month, Base, the layer-2 network of Coinbase, had also suffered a major outage.