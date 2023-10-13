KEY POINTS Welly's partnership with the Shiba Ecosystem started in February 2022

It is now opening a new store in Naples, Italy

Welly, Shiba Ecosystem's blockchain-based fast food restaurant, has revealed a list of exciting projects it is currently working on, including the groundbreaking blockchain technology that aims to transform and revolutionize the food industry.

Welly, which traces back its humble roots in Naples, has definitely come a long way since its partnership with the Shiba Ecosystem in February 2022.

With its raging success in its homecourt, Welly is the first web3 business built on Shiba Ecosystem's layer-2 scalability solution Shibairum, which enables it to boost its transparency, customer engagement and incentives in the community and the broader crypto and food industry.

Shibarium plays a crucial role in Welly's bold and groundbreaking ambition that will not only improve its operation, but also increase customer loyalty, employee management, food tracking and sourcing, franchise management, and farm-to-table tracing.

Welly "represents the first step in making Welly a bridge between the web3 and web2 worlds," its community manager Piergiorgio Petoia told International Business Times in an exclusive interview.

"The blockchain technology we are developing will revolutionize the food industry and more. Tracking food and the entire supply chain on the blockchain is something that can benefit everyone. Operations will become smarter and more transparent, a right for both entrepreneurs and customers. Knowing where your food comes from and having the opportunity to trace it on the blockchain is invaluable," he added.

Last month, Shiba Ecosystem's pseudonymous lead developer Shytoshi Kusama, shared their excitement in working with Welly -- one of the first in-real-life projects the Shiba Ecosystem has ventured into -- and its ambition to become one of the best experiences in the fast food industry.

"From employees to customers to the food itself, there is almost no part of the restaurant experience that couldn't help but benefit from blockchain, especially a high-powered one like Shibarium," Kusama said.

"We look forward to helping Welly become one of the best experiences in fast food through the ability of Shibarium to both streamline processes and incentivize every part of the fast food franchise process, connecting both franchisees and customers to the brand," the lead developer added.

But that's not all.

Welly is also preparing for its new store in Naples, which is scrupulously being designed by the award-winning creative studio located in Spain's Valencia, Masquespacio.

"The store will be fully operational by the end of next week. We plan to start serving meals in a couple of days, along with delivery platforms. After a short initial trial period, we will have an opening event with holders and Welly's friends in general," Petoia told IBT.

"The store itself was designed by the internationally awarded studio, Masquespacio, who have created an amazing concept emphasizing the close connection of circles and spheres with the symbols of community, connection and life, concepts that Welly is giving importance to. With the lighting, it appears to be from the future, and we believe it could win awards in the fast-food category competitions," the Welly community manager added.

Petoia also emphasized that the store stands for the fast-food chain's monumental step in its ambition of becoming a bridge between Web 2 and Web 3.

And since it's a fast-food chain, Welly takes pride in the food it plans to serve in its new store, especially the chicken, which took the team several months to study the best types of poultry and recipes.

"The chicken that we will offer our customers is so delicious, that words can't even describe it. We spent months studying the best types of chicken and recipes, and together with Chef Flynn McGarry, we've created a unique menu," Petoia noted.

Welly is not yet done with its projects.

Recently, it acquired a 300-square-meter laboratory that will serve as the commissary of the fast-food chain and in Petoia's own words, "where we will prepare our meals."

Moreover, Welly aims to launch Welly Fresh, which is "the healthy and gourmet evolution of our brand that will be destined for the retail industry and some vending machines we are going to test."