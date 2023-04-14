KEY POINTS Rumors circulated that Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet could be dating

Jenner's black Range Rover was recently spotted at the driveway of Chalamet's mansion

Multiple sources claimed that the two stars have been dating since January

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet continue to fuel dating rumors after the former's car was spotted at the "Dune" star's Beverly Hills mansion Thursday afternoon.

The 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder's black Range Rover was seen going straight to the 27-year-old actor's driveway, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ. It was unclear if Jenner was inside the vehicle, which had heavily tinted windows, but she was not photographed during the sighting.

Last week, rumors started circulating that Jenner and Chalamet were possibly dating after multiple unnamed sources spoke to Deuxmoi — a popular gossip site famous for revealing celebrity blind items — claiming that the pair had already been in a relationship since January.

"I can confirm too about Timothee and Kylie," one source alleged. "[I've] known about them since January [Paris Fashion Week]."

Following the anonymous tip, the video of the alleged couple's interaction during the start-studded fashion event resurfaced on social media.

In the video, uploaded by the Twitter gossip account Buzzing Pop, the reality star and the "Call Me By Your Name" star were seen laughing and seemingly leaning closer to each other.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet interacting during Paris Fashion Week in resurfaced video amid dating rumors. pic.twitter.com/kWc7Vlsd9z — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) April 8, 2023

Though the pair or their representatives have yet to confirm their relationship, social media users didn't waste any time posting their thoughts regarding the latest rumored celebrity couple.

"Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner dating wasn't in my 2023 bingo card. What the f—k is going on," one user wrote.

Another commented, "The streets are saying Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are dating ... the Jenners are collecting my men like [Pokémon], signing OFF."

"Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet dating feels the same as when two people from your high school that never interacted start dating like 6 years after graduation," a third user wrote.

Another claimed that it was a "PR stunt" to promote the upcoming season of Hulu's "The Kardashians."

"Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet and Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny... I know PR couples when I see them. The Kardashians have their new season of [The Kardashians] coming soon. Kylie just launched new products for her brand. They need the people talking," the user alleged.

Earlier this year, Jenner ended her relationship with Travis Scott, two years after they rekindled their romance in February 2020. The pair share two children, 4-year-old Stormi and 1-year-old Aire.

"Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there," an unnamed source close to the exes told Us Weekly.

"This has happened so many times before, they're known to be on again [and] off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents," the source added.

Chalamet, for his part, has been linked to his "Bones and All" co-star Taylor Russell, Lourdes Leon, Lily-Rose Depp and Eiza González.