The digital business landscape is constantly evolving and transforming with changing consumer behavior. This changing digital world pressurizes enterprises with operating systems. Chip Register, the visionary CEO, drives Argano's success with a commitment to being "New, Different and Better" - a philosophy in the organization's DNA.

In 2005, as the digital era dawned, Chip foresaw the challenges and opportunities it presented. The trend of enterprises becoming digitally native, with everything online from socially interacting platforms to accessing news online, e-commerce platforms, and every company's website becoming its heart and soul, was evident.

Chip spent 15 years responding to consumer expectations and pulling companies he worked for, into the future with their products, services, and experience offerings. Today, there are banks of the future, auto dealerships, hospitals, and more. The way we interact and feel when interacting with brands has changed significantly. He believes that the future of business will continue to evolve, but there is a need for parallel investments in modernizing the operating infrastructure of businesses to ensure agility, intelligence, speed, efficiency, and effectiveness in handling these changes in demand. This includes modernizing the operating infrastructure to handle the agility, intelligence, speed, efficiency, and effectiveness of the businesses.

Chip Register believes that the world needs a digital services firm that can address the challenges of the modern world and provide real expertise and solutions to real companies. By investing in modernizing the operating infrastructure and focusing on innovation, businesses can stay ahead of the competition and thrive in the ever-changing digital landscape.

Chip's keen insights into the changing dynamics of technology and consumer apprehensions propelled Argano barely three years ago to the forefront of digital services. "At Argano, we don't just embrace change; we drive it. Our commitment to being 'new, different, and better' is not just a slogan; it's a philosophy that propels us forward in the digital landscape," emphasizes Chip.

Chip's motivation to be a part of Argano stemmed from the desire to create something truly unique. Rejecting the notion of replicating existing services, he emphasizes the importance of specialization especially on the principle of High Performance Business Operation (HPO).

Argano's success lies in its ability to adapt and innovate continually. Chip introduces the concept of the "rubber band effect," highlighting the risk of enterprises becoming irrelevant if they fail to modernize. Argano's focus on modernizing the operating infrastructure ensures agility, intelligence, speed, efficiency, and effectiveness in handling dynamic market demands.

"While companies have been investing in the front-end engagement with their customers for the last 15 years, they have stretched their operational capabilities to a point where they can't grow and need to invest to meet customer expectations," said Chip.

Argano's strategy of being a company of integrated boutiques sets it apart. By assembling 17 companies, each excelling in its domain, Argano creates a powerhouse of specialized skills and capabilities. The emphasis on quality, reflected in customer satisfaction, reaffirms their commitment to excellence. This has resulted in Argano having an NPS three times the industry average.

The HPO becomes Argano's compass for operational excellence. It assesses crucial areas such as revenue performance, supply chain efficiency, financial performance, operational performance, and people performance. This comprehensive approach enables companies to identify and address areas of improvement, aligning operational maturity to meet an ever-evolving customer demand. Argano has a focus on enabling people from the boardroom to the front line to better solve their challenges and create a high-performance operation.

Chip Register's vision extends beyond technology to the individual experience within Argano. Initiatives like recognition programs and community-oriented activities foster a sense of belonging and connection among employees. As the company expands globally, the challenge of creating a cohesive culture in a remote work environment is met with innovative solutions, ensuring Argano remains a people-only company.

Argano's expansion into new technologies, geographies, and capabilities reflects its commitment to staying at the forefront of the rapidly changing technology market. The acquisition of assets, including proprietary tools, showcases Argano's dedication to providing real business outcomes for clients. "In a world saturated with digital services firms, we chose a different path. We're not here to do things the same way and claim to be better; we're here to redefine what's possible. It's not about being another player; it's about being the best at what truly matters," states Chip.

Argano's strategic initiatives focus on acquiring assets that drive value in assessing, analyzing, recommending, and monitoring clients' operational environments. The emphasis on intellectual property software frameworks and assessment tools highlights their pursuit of profound impact and meaningful transformation for clients.

Argano's journey is a testament to the power of innovation, adaptability, and a people-centric approach. Chip Register's unwavering commitment has positioned Argano as a leader in building digital foundations that not only meet the challenges of today but pave the way for a thriving and transformative future.