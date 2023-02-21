Since Ariana DeBose performed at BAFTAs on Sunday, the Oscar-winning actress is being trolled on Twitter, eventually leading the 32-year-old actress to deactivate her account.

During the 76th British Academy Film Awards held on Feb. 19, DeBose performed a rap song that featured a shout-out to all the women who were nominated that evening including Angela Bassett, Viola Davis, Jamie Lee and Cate Blanchett.

However, the rap wasn't appreciated by Twitter users and they trolled the actress for her "cringe" performance. One of the Twitter users wrote, "This is so cringe Omg." Another one wrote, "no way this is real."

no way this is real pic.twitter.com/wNf2yIer8z — persian roman roy (@theronfilm) February 19, 2023

Some fans also noted that she didn't have to do this performance, considering she is an Oscar-winning actress. "Why would they let Ariana, Oscar winner, DeBose embarrass herself like this," a user questioned.

Why would they let Ariana, Oscar winner, DeBose embarrass herself like this https://t.co/qwZSYdSttw — salt and vinegar (@noliejusfax) February 20, 2023

One of the lines from the rap got trolled the most when DeBose says, "Angela Bassett did the thing."

"The way both Bafta hosts, all the winner's speeches and all the films just got overshadowed by 'Angela Bassett did the thing,'" a Twitter user wrote. Another one wrote, "It's gonna be 3 in the morning and I'm gonna be staring at the ceiling and the thing that's gonna be keeping me awake is the phrasing of 'Angela Bassett did the thing' on loop in my brain."

It’s gonna be 3 in the morning and I’m gonna be staring at the ceiling and the thing that’s gonna be keeping me awake is the phrasing of “Angela Bassett did the thing” on loop in my brain. — David Gordon (@MrDavidGordon) February 20, 2023

While Twitter users trolled the actress' performance, BAFTA producer Nick Bullen came forward to support the rap.

"I absolutely loved it," Bullen told Variety on Monday. "Everybody I've spoken to who was in the room absolutely loved it. She's a huge star, she was amazing. The songs she was singing are very familiar songs, the room was clapping, and people were sort of dancing to the music."

He continued, "That rap section in the middle, mentioning the women in the room, was because it's been a great year for women in film, and we wanted to celebrate that. And here is a woman of color who is at the absolute top of her game."

DeBose won Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for "West Side Story," which was released in 2021. The actress will be next seen in the movies like "House of Spoils," "Stealing Jokes," "I.S.S," "Argylle" and "Kraven the Hunter."