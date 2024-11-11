Arizona's Attorney General announced that despite Donald Trump's re-election, she will continue to pursue criminal charges against his allies involved in a 2020 election interference scheme in the state.

In 2020, after President Joe Biden's win in Arizona, Trump's allies allegedly attempted to overturn the state's election results by falsely certifying him as the winner, using a slate of fake electors.

The plan interfered with the Electoral College certification process and led to a grand jury indictment of more than a dozen individuals in Arizona earlier this year, UPI reported.

The case, set for a 2026 trial, names prominent Trump figures like Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows, all of whom have pleaded not guilty.

"A grand jury in the state of Arizona decided that these individuals who engaged in an attempt to overthrow our democracy in 2020 should be held accountable," Mayes told MSNBC. "So we won't be cowed and we won't be intimidated, and patriots across the country must stand up for our Constitution, for what is lawful and we will do that."

Attorney General Kris Mayes, responding to questions about Trump's return to office, reaffirmed her intention to prosecute, despite potential threats of political retaliation from his administration.

"I have no intention of breaking that case up," Mayes said. "I have no intention of dropping that case."

As the trial approaches, the outcome could set a precedent regarding accountability in election interference cases.

Originally published by Latin Times