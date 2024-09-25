Arkansas Teen Steals Car, Drives It Straight To Dealership To Steal Another One
Hunter Taylor allegedly used a stolen gun found in the first stolen car to shoot out the windows of the car dealership
An Arkansas teen is in jail after allegedly stealing a car and driving it to a car dealership to steal a second vehicle.
Hunter Taylor, 18, has been charged by Paragould Police with multiple counts of theft.
According to a police report, officers received a call on Sept. 19 about a stolen 2017 Ford F-150 with a Taurus .380 pistol inside.
Detective Corporal Tron Beesley told KAIT-TV that the vehicle was eventually located at Bayird Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram dealership, without the handgun inside.
"[Surveillance] video shows Hunter getting out of the vehicle and using the pistol to shoot out the glass doors at Bayird's showroom floor," Det. Beesley stated in court documents. "Hunter then enters the building and steals another vehicle."
On Sept. 21, police arrested Taylor, who according to Det. Beesley "gave self-incriminating statements" during an interview with law enforcement.
He was charged with theft by receiving, theft of property, commercial burglary, theft of a firearm, theft of a vehicle greater than $25,000, and theft of property less than $1,000.
Taylor was being held in the Greene County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
