An "armed and dangerous" man is wanted by officials in Minnesota after he did not turn up in court for his murder trial Monday.

A state-wide alert was issued for 58-year-old Ralph Apmann who was convicted of second-degree murder Tuesday despite his failure to show up at his hearing. He was found guilty of murdering Juan Morales Rivera, officials said, according to KVRR Local News.

Rivera died following an altercation with Apmann outside a bar in Windom in 2021. Apmann put the victim to the ground during the fight, which reportedly took place after the two played pool together. Rivera was later pronounced dead at the hospital, court documents indicated, as per CBS News.

Apmann was charged with homicide, but he posted bail afterward. However, he failed to appear in front of the Cottonwood County jury for trial and is now wanted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and Windom Police Department.

Officials are seeking public help in locating Apmann. He is described as a white man with hazel eyes and is 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs around 230 pounds.

Investigators believe Apmann would be somewhere in the Twin Cities and is armed with a 9mm handgun and an AR-15 rifle. He does not have a car, so police believe that he has either left on foot or has received a ride.

Meanwhile, schools in Windom were placed in a soft lockdown, and police have issued a public alert as the search for Apmann continues, as per a Windom News report.

Anyone who comes across him has been advised not to approach him and call 911 immediately.

