The teams that finished at the top of the 2022 MLB standings enter spring training with the highest expectations for the 2023 season. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves have the highest projected win totals, according to the latest betting odds.

The defending champion Astros have an over/under win total of 97.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook, leading all of baseball. The Dodgers' win total of 96.5 is the second-highest in MLB and first in the National League. The Braves are third overall at 95.5 wins.

The New York Yankees and New York Mets are up next. The cross-town rivals both have an over/under of 94.5 wins.

The Dodgers had one of the best regular seasons in league history last year. Los Angeles went 111-51, though it didn't result in a trip to the World Series. The San Diego Padres eliminated the Dodgers in the NLDS.

The Astros won 106 regular-season games before winning the World Series. Houston went 11-2 in the playoffs.

Both the AL and NL favorites lost key players in free agency. Justin Verlander left the Astros for a record-tying salary with the Mets. The Dodgers failed to re-sign Trea Turner. Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner will also be wearing new uniforms in 2023.

The Chicago Cubs signed shortstop Dansby Swanson away from the Braves. Atlanta's biggest offseason addition was catcher Sean Murphy, who the Braves acquired in a trade with the Oakland Athletics.

Houston, Los Angeles and Atlanta have been the sport's most consistent winners over the last half-decade.

In the last five 162-game seasons, the Astros have won more than 100 games four times and never failed to win at least 95 games. The Dodgers have recorded at least 104 wins in four of the last five full seasons. The Braves' streak of five straight division championships is the longest in baseball.

The Padres are at 93.5 wins. The Toronto Blue Jays have an over/under of 90.5, making them the final team projected to have a 90-win season.