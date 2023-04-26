KEY POINTS Bryan Reynolds comes to terms with Pittsburgh Pirates with a contract extension

Outfielder Bryan Reynolds is staying with the Pittsburgh Pirates after all.

This was after the 28-year-old player reportedly agreed to an eight-year $106.75 million deal according to sources cited by ESPN.

Once made official, this will be the largest deal in franchise history, the outlet added.

"We're all happy that he's staying here and can't wait until he gets back," Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes stated.

It will be recalled that Reynolds and the Pirates previously held discussions but fell apart during spring training. This led to the All-Star outfielder requesting to opt out.

Fortunately, the tide changed, particularly a limited no-trade clause that allegedly helped both sides reach an agreement.

Curiously, this would be the first time that the Pirates would sign a player to a $100 million contract. Pittsburgh was one of only four teams who have never resorted to such, the others being the Kansas City Royals, Chicago White Sox and Oakland Athletics.

It was in the winter when Reynolds had requested a trade. He arrived in Pittsburgh following a trade deal with the San Francisco Giants before the start of the 2018 MLB season.

With the no-trade clause, this means that the 2021 NL Triples' leader can block a trade to six teams of his choice annually. However, he will not have an opt-out choice.

It was added by the outlet that the deal would start this year and will also include a ninth-year option in 2031.

Before this development, Reynolds was set to hit free agency in 2025.

He is hitting .294/.319/.552 and leads the team with 18 RBIs. Reynolds is also tied for the club lead with five home runs and has three stolen bases.

Moreover, the All-Star was named National League Player of the Week earlier this month.

His efforts have helped the Pirates to a 16-7 record, the best in the league right now and second only to the Tampa Bay Rays who are at 20-3.

"Well, I think you guys all know I'm a huge Bryan Reynolds fan," Pirates manager Derek Shelton stated in a report by MLB.com. "Bryan Reynolds having the ability to be here long-term is really important and it means a lot to us."