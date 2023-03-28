KEY POINTS Nico Hoerner agrees to a contract extension with the Chicago Cubs

Hoerner can test the open market in 2026 when he turns 29 years old

The Cubs are also weighing in on possibly handing Ian Happ an extension

After an impressive first MLB season with the Chicago Cubs, the efforts of second baseman- shortstop Nico Hoerner have been rewarded.

According to sources in a report by Jeff Passan of ESPN, the 25-year-old player agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Cubs.

This development means that Chicago has secured the services of one of the most productive players from last season to an extra season before he was due to hit free agency.

He is set to make $2.5 million this coming MLB season.

It will be his first year of arbitration, the deal will price the second and third arbitration years at around $15 million while giving him around $20 million for his first free-agent year.

Instead, the 24th overall pick in 2018 can test the free-agent market after the 2026 season. He will be 29 years old by that time.

Hoerner slashed .281/.327/.410 with 10 home runs, five triples, 22 doubles, and 20 steals during his first full campaign in the majors last season.

Aside from that, he also amassed 10 defensive runs saved which ranked 20th among all MLB players according to FanGraphs.

Furthermore, it would be best to note that Hoerner played mostly shortstop last season.

With the signing of Dansby Swanson to a seven-yea,r $177 million deal back in December, the California native will slide over to the second baseman position.

The contract extension will make Hoerner the latest piece to be added to the Cubs, who are aiming to complete a roster that is mostly filled by free agents.

Chicago has done well relying on its farm system in recent years, something that includes turning to trades at the 2021 deadline. That included the acquisition of players like Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kevin Alcantara.

Apart from Hoerner, sources are claiming that the Cubs are also working on handing outfielder Ian Happ a contract extension before the season.

One thing that could factor in the status of Happ is the fact that the 2023-24 free agent class does not look promising.

If this is the case, the Cubs are more likely to ramp up their push to hopefully lock Happ before he hits the open market.