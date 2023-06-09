KEY POINTS The Mets are contemplating adding the younger brother of Edwin Diaz for a closer role

The Reds are likely to demand huge haul of prospects from the Mets for Alexis Diaz

The Mets need to decide on improving the lineup if they want to make the World Series

The New York Mets continue to wait on closer Edwin Diaz, who remains out as he continues to recover from a torn patellar tendon in his right knee.

However, the Mets are aware that they need to do due diligence and expound their options for the position.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Mets scouts are keeping tabs on the younger brother of Edwin Diaz—Alexis Diaz of the Cincinnati Reds.

Considering the performance of the 26-year-old closer last MLB season, it hardly comes as a surprise that he has drawn attention.

Alexis is 14-for-14 in save opportunities in his first year as Cincinnati's full-time closer.

The Puerto Rican national has so far appeared in 25 games and holds a 2-1 record with a 1.48 ERA, a 0.82 WHIP, and 46 strikeouts in 24.1 innings pitched.

Furthermore, opponents are hitting just .111 off of him, and he's allowed just 11 walks.

While enlisting Alex would certainly benefit the Mets, getting the trade done will not be easy.

It would take a huge haul of prospects to get the Reds to agree to a deal.

However, the Mets do have a deep farm system and it will be interesting if New York risks giving up their prospects to add the younger Diaz.

New York needs to decide fast with their losing spell continuing. They are now on a six-game losing streak after bowing to the Atlanta Braves, 10-13, on Thursday, June 8.

The Mets currently rank 23rd in MLB with a collective ERA of 4.61. Its bullpen has a record of 9-11 and ranks 20th with a 4.17 ERA.

Apart from addressing their closer void, the Mets need to figure out a way to improve their offense. They are averaging just 2.8 runs in their previous five games.

Making matters worse was the need for first baseman Pete Alonso to return to New York after injuring his wrist after getting hit by a pitch in their June 7 loss to the Braves.

A factor that may come into play is the drive of the Mets to make the World Series this year.

If they are left with few options, a move for Alex or other players who can help their campaign may happen soon.