KEY POINTS Mike Trout fractures wrist during game against San Diego Padres

Recovery time is expected to take weeks

Mike Trout will miss his third consecutive All-Star game due to an injury

Los Angeles Angels all-star outfielder Mike Trout has been put on the injured list after suffering a broken hamate bone in his left wrist in Monday's game against the San Diego Padres.

The injury is considered a non-contact injury as Trout fractured his wrist while in mid-swing. Footage from the game showed Trout grimacing and shaking out his wrist before leaving the field.

Trout will now miss his third consecutive All-Star Game due to injury. The move also leaves many wondering what effect Trout's injury will have on the fast-approaching MLB trade deadline.

Rough scene for the Angels in San Diego. Mike Trout leaves the game in the eighth inning after getting hurt on what looked like a routine foul ball. pic.twitter.com/rnAbVVj7NR — The Comeback (@thecomeback) July 4, 2023

"I can't describe the pain I felt," Trout told the Associated Press, via YahooSports. "I never felt it before, ever, before this. I never had wrist problems or anything. Just freak things."

The Angels had announced that Trout would be put on the 10-day injured list. However, his absence may be much longer as recovery from hamate bone surgery can take weeks. Trout said he does not know when he'll be back on the field.

"I've had other guys reach out who've had this surgery before, or had this injury before," he said Tuesday. "I don't know if it's going to need surgery or not. We'll know in the next couple of days, I guess. Some guys came back in four weeks. Some guys take a little longer just to see how their body heals."

Not only is Trout's injury a blow to the teams standing in the American League West, but without Trout the Angels have a lowered chance of making the playoffs. Trout was also recently selected to play his 11th All-Star game.

"I was really looking forward to it," said Trout, who is hitting .263 with 18 home runs and 44 RBI. "It's frustrating."

Many are left wondering what this injury means for the Angels and Trout, especially as the MLB's Aug. 1 trade deadline is approaching. The Angels now have a star player who is looking at a month of recovery with a base salary of $35.45 million, making him one of MLB's highest-paid players.

In 2019, Trout signed a 2-year, $426.5 million contract with a no-trade clause. However, this no-trade clause can be waived. CBS reporter R.J. Anderson reported that Trout may be sidelined through the trade deadline, so it's unlikely he will play for another team other than the Angels.

"Mike will be back with us at some point this year," Angels manager Phil Nevin told the press. "I know he's hungry. I also know he's hurting, too. It's tough to see."

Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak will fill in for the injured Trout until his return.