Republican authorities in Aurora, Colorado have released a statement seeking to clarify the magnitude of the presence of gang members in the city after garnering national attention over the past weeks.

The statement by Mayor Mike Coffman and City Council member Danielle Jurinsky, who have been among the most vocal officials when discussing the issue, said that Aurora has not been "taken over" by Tren de Aragua.

"Issues experienced at a select few properties do not apply to the city as a whole or large portions of it," reads a passage of the statement. "The overstated claims fueled by social media and through select news organizations are simply not true. Again, TdA's presence in Aurora is limited to specific properties, all of which the city has been addressing in various ways for months."

NEW: @AuroraMayorMike and Councilwoman @DaniJurinsky release a joint statement on Venezuelan gang activity, saying, "overstated claims fueled by social media and through select news organizations are simply not true." Statement says "a select few properties" affected. #copolitics pic.twitter.com/5SxuOKINuN — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) September 11, 2024

Jurinsky claimed earlier this month that an Aurora apartment complex had been "taken over" by members of the Venezuelan-born gang. Police Department Interim Chief Heather Morris then said that "there is definitely a different picture" there.

Morris said that she wasn't rejecting the notion that there are gang members in the area, "but what we're learning out here is that gang members have not taken over this complex." "We're standing out here, and I can tell you that gang members have not taken over this complex," she added.

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman said back then that measures are being taken to address gang presence in the area, even if the apartment complex wasn't properly taken over. He said an emergency court order has been requested to clear apartment buildings where activity has been reported, declaring them a criminal nuisance.

The statement then claimed that the city's police department had been "arresting people for various criminal activities who had suspected, but not necessarily confirmed, TdA connections."

"To date, APD has now linked 10 people to TdA and has arrested eight of those people," the document adds, recalling that it has helped establish a regional task force to coordinate efforts and tackle gang activity across the state.

The clarification, however, has not put an end to political clashes. U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, who represents Aurora, thanked "the City of Aurora for setting the record straight."

"There is no gang takeover in any part of Aurora. Recent exaggerated claims are simply not true. These claims have led to a narrative that makes it harder for law enforcement to do their job and incited dangerous rhetoric against our immigrant community."

Jurinsky replied on X saying that neither her nor Mayor Coffman said that the entire city had been taken over. "You either can't read or flat out, don't care that Tren de Aragua 'had significantly affected those properties.' By significantly affected, I mean, and let be very clear for you, Jason, the Tren de Aragua gang took over entire apartment complexes. This is confirmed. Hence, the statement."

The City of Aurora didn't put this statement out. Mayor Coffman and I did with the endorsement of APD. I'd like to point out that we said that "a select few properties do not apply to the city as a whole." Neither Coffman nor myself have ever said that the entire city had been… https://t.co/IEbgUFtq5W — Danielle Jurinsky (@DaniJurinsky) September 12, 2024

"What's the threshold for you to give a damn? 5 complexes? 10 complexes? 500 people? Get off your ass and remember the oath you took to protect this country against all enemies, both foreign and domestic! Tren de Aragua is a Trans National Gang that is terrorizing constituents that you and I both serve. Shut up and show up," she added.

This story first appeared on Latin Times.