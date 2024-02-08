Democratic candidate Marianne Williamson has suspended her campaign for the 2024 presidential race following a poor performance in the South Carolina primary.

In a message to her supporters on Wednesday, she wrote, "As of today, we are suspending our campaign. While the level of our failure is obvious to all, a level of success is real nonetheless."

Williamson ran as a Democratic challenger against President Joe Biden.

"I appreciate greatly all the incredible people who accompanied me on our political journey over the last ten months. While the level of our failure is obvious to all, a level of success is real nonetheless," Williamson said.

"Processing this experience will itself be an ongoing journey, and forgiveness will guide me as I move through it. I will not allow the mental torment of all the woulda shoulda couldas to tie me to the past, but rather I will keep my eye on the larger story. In ways I cannot yet see, none of this will have been in vain. There are hidden gifts that have only just begun to reveal themselves," she added.

Williamson received 2% of the vote in South Carolina's Democratic primary last weekend. However, her bid never gained the traction needed to become a serious contender for the nomination.

The author had initially aimed to course-correct the damage caused by former President Donald Trump and prevent him from winning a second term. However, she also saw an opportunity to present herself as an alternative to President Biden.

Despite her confident declaration, "Biden will not win. I will," Williamson's enthusiasm and spiritual message failed to resonate with voters this year. Biden's victories in New Hampshire and South Carolina's primaries further marginalized Williamson within the field.

It is delusional for Democrats to ignore this.



In order to win, we need to nominate a candidate whose vision for justice is as bold as Trump’s is authoritarian, and whose stand for democracy shines a light on his contempt for it.



Biden will not win. I will.#marianne2024 https://t.co/9RFNmunDcn — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) February 6, 2024

In her message, Williamson expressed disappointment over the campaign's lack of success but asserted that she had made an impact on the political landscape. She wrote, "While we did not succeed at running a winning political campaign, I know in my heart that we impacted the political ethers. We spoke for those most ignored in America today and whose wounds are most in need of healing. I wish I could have reached them."

With Williamson's departure from the race, the Democratic field narrowed, leaving President Biden to face fewer challengers as he looks ahead to the upcoming election.