Bad Idea AI (BAD) partnered with Shiba Ecosystem's Shibacals and launched authentic hoodies as their pilot project this week.

Bad Idea, the experimental project that uses blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), which was launched in May 2023, is unstoppable as it continues to introduce new initiatives and activities to its growing community.

Following its announcement of listing on the major cryptocurrency exchange platform MEXC, the team also rolled out the Bad Idea hoodies on Champion garments, which seemed like just one of the first sets of products born from the latest collaboration.

International Business Times discussed this latest partnership with the Bad Idea team and Shibacals to learn more about this project, which began when one of its advisors, Lucie, invited Shibacals.

"We have a variety of product lines intended to diversify the project and support other Shibarium partners," Mr. Lightspeed, the pseudonymous listing manager of Bad Idea AI, shared.

The limited edition Bad Idea hoodies are not only collector's items, but they are all numbered and authentic, made possible by Shibacals' use of NFC chips developed by Hewlett-Packard.

What sets these hoodies apart from those available in the market is that they are premium items designed by the community.

"Due to strong community pressure, Shibacals has worked with 2 community artists to unveil 3 Bad AI Inspired Hoodies printed on Champion Garments. These hoodies will all have NFC Chips that will authenticate and be numbered. Hoodies are available in 5 sizes and 20 colors," Sentinel, the pseudonymous project manager of Shibacals, told IBT, adding, "The goal is to not only provide proud representations of Bad Idea AI but also to provide collector's items that are authenticated."

During the Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto, Canada, last month, Shibacals showcased some authenticated Bad Idea AI toys, hinting that the collaboration is not limited to these limited edition hoodies.

"Shibacals is proud to take this first step in collaborating with BAD Idea AI. There are some exciting things that we are developing, including the highly anticipated authenticated toy line, which was first unveiled at Eth Toronto," Sentinel further shared.

For Lucie, one of the best ways to support one's cryptocurrency investment is by wearing it, which is also an effective way of promoting and endorsing the project.

"There's no better way to support your crypto investments than proudly wearing your crypto projects. Thanks to Shibacals, people not only get to enjoy wearing quality clothing but also contribute to adoption," the Bad Idea AI advisor said.

The pseudonymous Bad Idea AI marketing chief who uses the X handle @RogsSpecial believes that the collaboration with Shibacals is "a great way for projects to build toys and move them to a grand scale for their holders, increasing awareness of their brand recognition in the real world."

The crypto executive also shared that the initiative "could only bring huge revenue to projects, for example, bringing their products into stores all over the world. NFT licensing by creating toys, and holders can gain passive income. The more people who are willing to learn about WEB3 and how this will only grow into the Metaverse, they will be able to do it themselves."

Primarily designed as a collaboration studio combining Shiba Inu with physical or real-life assets, Shibacals is a Shiba Inu service that enables users to produce premium quality items for themselves, communities, or businesses.

As of 1:10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, BAD was trading down at $0.000000089628, with a 24-hour trading volume up by 79.35% at $2.4 million, representing a 0.61% decrease in the last 24 hours and a 15.8% increase over the past seven days.

Based on the latest data from CoinMarketCap, BAD's total circulating supply stands at 534.96 trillion SHIB, with its value down by 4.89% at a $47.75 million market cap.