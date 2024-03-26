Baltimore's Bridge Collapses After Boat Crashes Into It, Sending Vehicles Into Water
Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, has collapsed into the Patapsco River after being struck by a large boat early Tuesday morning, sending multiple vehicles into the water.
At approximately 1:30 a.m., the boat collided with the bridge, igniting into flames before submerging and causing several vehicles to fall into the water below, according to AP.
Emergency responders from multiple agencies are currently engaged in a rescue operation at the scene.
The extent of any potential casualties remains uncertain at this time.
Chief Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore City Fire Department, told BBC that "as many as seven individuals and several vehicles" have fallen into the river.
The Maryland Transportation Authority (MTA) confirmed that all traffic was being redirected, with the extent of injuries remaining uncertain, according to CNN.
Spanning 1.6 miles with four lanes, the bridge extends over the Patapsco River, serving as a critical passage over the Baltimore harbor and forming a vital connection for Interstate-695, also known as the Baltimore Beltway.
