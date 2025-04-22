Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama put on a united front as divorce rumors continue to badger the couple.

In video captured by TMZ, the former first couple were spotted grabbing dinner on April 19 at Osteria Mozza in Washington D.C. The clip shows the couple walking through the building as other patrons clap and cheer them on.

Barack takes notice of the cheers and raises his hand toward the crowd. Michelle keeps her head down and walked in front of Barack before they exit the restaurant.

The Obamas being spotted together comes after Michelle has been absent from many events that her husband has attended over the last year, including President Donald Trump's second inauguration.

Barack and Michelle have been the subject of split rumors and have been unable to quell them. In recent months, the two have separately spoken about their marriage. Michelle noted that her decision to focus on herself during this time has led many to believe that she and Barack are divorcing.

"The interesting thing is that, when I say 'no,' for the most part people are like, 'I get it,' and I'm okay. That's the thing that we as women, I think...we struggle with disappointing people. I mean, so much so that this year people were...they couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing," Michelle revealed on the podcast "Work in Progress with Sophia Bush."

"This couldn't be a grown woman just making a set of decisions for herself, right? But that's what society does to us. We start actually, finally going, 'What am I doing? Who am I doing this for?' And if it doesn't fit into the sort of stereotype of what people think we should do, then it gets labeled as something negative and horrible," the former first lady added.

Barack has also spoken on the complexities of their marriage, sharing that he was emotionally in debt to his wife after his time as president. The politician also shared that he has been working on making his relationship with Michelle better since then.

Originally published on Enstarz