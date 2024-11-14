A man was found dead inside a tanning bed at a Planet Fitness gym on Monday in Indianapolis, Ind., authorities said.

The Marion County Coroner's Office on Tuesday identified the deceased man as 39-year-old Derek Sink, though the office had not yet determined the cause or manner of death.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday to the Planet Fitness at 8707 Hardegen Street after receiving a report that a body had been found in a tanning bed.

Sink's family officially reported him missing on Sunday, after last hearing from him on Friday. Sink's aunt told WTHR13 that Sink visited the tanning bed on Friday, and wasn't found until Monday, despite the fact that he was wearing an ankle monitor.

According to Sink's family, Sink struggled with drug use, and they say a needle was found in the room with him.

A gym member who was there before police arrived Monday morning told the outlet that there had been a noticable foul smell, and expressed surprise that a dead person could have been there all weekend.

"The tanning bed has a door, I believe, but still, why are we not concerned that the tanning bed has been closed for three days, potentially?" Elizabeth Len told the outlet.

"We were deeply saddened by the passing of one of our members, and the franchise owner is working with the local authorities in their investigation," Planet Fitness Chief Corporate Affairs Officer McCall Gosselin said in a statement.

"At Planet Fitness, we have robust operational brand protocols in place, as the safety and well-being of our members is our top priority. We are working closely with our local franchisee to ensure they are upholding those brand protocols."

